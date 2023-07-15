Imo Governorship Election: Stakeholders Urge State Govt to ensure violence-free election

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Imo state, major stakeholders have urged the state Government and the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure a violence-free election in the state
Speaking at a one-day sensitization/awareness campaign workshop on violence-free election organized by NEPAD in Owerri Imo state capital Thursday, stakeholders stressed the importance of violence-free elections
According to them, ” to achieve the Nation and Africa we want, elections in the country and Africa in general must be violence free”
Speaking through his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma noted that the workshop was very important one
He believed that elections must be violence free so that credible and right people are elected in to political offices
According to him, ” elections have formed part of our processes of electing credible people, therefore, we must properly guide what we do during elections with the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria and the electoral guide lines”
The Governor, further noted that, ” if anybody causes anything to disrupt the election, other negative factors would come in
He stressed the need for the stakeholders to stop violence during elections pointing out that during violent elections, the people exposed and are at risk are politicians themselves and the youths
The Governor accuse politicians of being responsible for violence during elections noting that such trend jeopardizes elections
He said, ” any Government will desire to have good and credible elections, “
The Governor also noted that the role of security agencies is very is very crucial during elections and urged the agencies to brace up to the responsibility
He noted that the use of technology would help in future elections and urged INEC to ensure that the electoral machine available work during elections
The Governor therefore charged INEC and security agencies to watch out for those people who might want to disrupt the coming election in the state
In a key note address at the occasion, the representative of the NC/CEO, AUDA – NEPAD and African Peer Review Mechanism is to promote Democracy and good governance in Nigeria and Africa
She noted that democracy and good governance cannot thrive in a country or Africa if the electoral processes are marred by violence
According to her, ” all efforts must be put in place to stop violence during and after our elections”
Also speaking, a representative of the youth, Comdr Emeribe Evans, the student union government, (SUG) president, Alvan Ikoku federal college of education Owerri noted that elections are the foundation of a country’s democracy
According to him , ” an election is a sacred event, a moment when citizens exercise their rights to choose their future leaders and shape the future of the Nation
He called for a violence free election in the country not only for the sake of democracy but for the preservation of the collective future of the country
Present were representatives of the Armed forces of Nigeria, para- military organizations
They outlined the consequences of violence during elections pointing out that offenders apprehended would be prosecuted according to the law
