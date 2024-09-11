Imo Gov Commiserates with Imo State Council of Correspondent Chapel

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the executive and members of the correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ,) Imo state council over the sudden death of one of it’s members, Mr Ajibade Awofeso of Galaxy Television.

In an official statement issued in Owerri Monday night, the Governor said, ” I received with rude shock the reported sudden death, last weekend in Lagos, of the Galaxy Television Correspondent in Imo State, Mr. Ajibade Awofeso.”

According to him, ” the news of Awofeso’s unexpected passing is not only hurting but devastating.” explaining that the late Ajibade did not just die in his prime at 40, but left behind an equally young family of four, excluding the wife, the aged mother and other dependants.

The Governor, noted the late Ajibade was a hardworking, committed, dutiful and God fearing journalist who plied his trade responsibly, ensuring that he did not compromise on the ethics of the media profession he belonged to.

He said, ” my sincere condolences go to the young family, mainly Ajibade’s distraught wife and aged mother at this challenging time in their lives.”

The Governor said further, ” on behalf of my family, the government and good people of Imo State, I commiserate with the Awofeso and Nwaiwu families, the media community, particularly the Imo State Correspondent Chapel and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and all friends and associates of Ajibade, over this huge loss.”

He prayed that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest. Amen.