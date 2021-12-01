Imo First Lady vows  to fight gender based violence

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State first lady, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma has vowed to fight gender based violence to extinction

in the state

The first lady on Friday stated her readiness to help end violence against women and achieve a safe society for all, while receiving delegates from the National Human Rights Commission on advocacy visit to Imo State

Represented by her Confidential Secretary, Mrs Praise Sonate, Mrs Uzodimma expressed her readiness to actualize her dream

Speaking during the visit, she identified the need to educate women and girls children on the value they add to the society and encourage them to resist any form of gender based violence (GBV).

She reiterated her dedication to the protection of the rights of women and girls and expressed hope that the objective of the 16 days of activism will be achieved.

The wife of the governor commended the National Human Rights Commission for recognising the need for activism against Gender Based Violence

In her speech, the Imo State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mrs Ukachi Ukah, said that the visit was part of the activities to mark the International Human Rights Day celebration.

According to her, the commission embarked on 16-day of activism against gender based violence annually as part of the celebration and appealed to the state government to partner with the commission in the state to enable them achieve more especially in the fight against GBV.

She said that majority of the cases the commission handles were related to domestic violence, stressing the need to intensify efforts against it.

She therefore called on the government to create public enlightenment platforms to enable the commission educate more women on their rights and steps to take to protect them.

According to her, the theme of this year’s International human rights Day celebration is “Orange the world: End violence against women now.”

The International Human Rights Day is observed on Dec.10, annually. The day the UN General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights