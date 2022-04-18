Imo currently passing through trying period, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said Imo State is at the moment passing through a trying period, but expressed optimism that with God on the side of the people and government victory is assured.

Speaking at the Easter Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, the Governor pointed out that the trying period Imo State is currently passing through includes the killing of innocent citizens, burning of public and private property, burning of police stations and killing of policemen, among other acts he said were before now alien to the people.

However, he insisted that all the current but surprising negative tendencies associated with the State are borne out of politics of bitterness.

Regardless, Governor Uzodimma told the congregation to join him in praying to God to touch the heart of those perpetuating the violence to repent in the spirit of Easter as we mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He emphasized that the killings in Orlu zone are more political than the report of involvement of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), describing what is going on as rather “the activities of the wicked politicians who are unrepentant and have continued to sponsor the killings of their fellow brothers.”

The Governor regretted that investigations have revealed that most people either killed and those whose homes were burnt were mostly members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that there is no record of any Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) person reported to have died or suffered loss of property as a result of the activities of the so-called bandits.

He therefore called on those behind the dastard act to repent quickly “before Government will come out in its full weight to go after them,” adding “the killing of innocent Imo people must stop henceforth.”

He told those aiming at removing him as the Governor of Imo State, using insecurity as a tool, to stop wasting their time because he is “ordained by God to be the Governor of Imo State.”

His words: “They are challenging God. When you are after the creation of God, you are after God.”

The Governor regrettably informed the congregation that the same people who looted Imo treasury years back are the same people sponsoring the killing of hapless and innocent persons as well as instigating unending violence in Imo State. Assuring that the end is in sight, he added, “the battle is of God and not me, Uzodimma.”

To his people of Omuma, his community, the Governor assured them that they will never be disappointed in their son as a Governor of Imo State today.

He reminded them that he was aware of their suffering and persecution because their son is the Governor of Imo State, and reassured them that they will not regret the reason God made him Governor of Imo State.

To Imo people, he said: “My government is not weak, my government is only God fearing. The only thing is that we hate to let blood. But we cannot allow the killing of innocent citizens and the activities of non-state actors in the form of criminals and hoodlums to overtake the political space. One thing I must assure you is that I will leave up to the oath of office I took.”

He reinstated his earlier stand to Imo people that his government will bring joy, prosperity and development to the State through good governance anchored on sincere leadership.

Earlier in his homily, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Onwuanumkpa described Easter as the highest celebration of Christendom “because the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the only connection that links Christians to God through his son.”

He admonished Christians to always respect their leaders and elders, especially those in positions of authority.

The wife of the Governor, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku and wife, Bola, the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Federal House of Representatives member, Princess Miriam Onuoha, members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and his wife, members the State Executive Council, the leadership of APC in Imo State, ranking traditional rulers among others, attended the Service.