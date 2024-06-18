Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo communities raise alarm over high incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery in the area

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Worried  Residents of Avu  and Obinze Communities in Owerri  West  local Government Area of Imo State,  have desperately called  on the Nigerian army, Police and other security  agencies, to go after a  dangerous kidnapping and , ritual  killing gang operating  In Avu, Community in Obinze, Owerri West local Government Area of the state.

 

 

The residents   however warned  the general public and travellers to be aware of  these criminals  operating  in the area

 

 

According to them, the criminals reside inside a  forest within Avu and Obinze communities along Port-Harcourt  Owerri road noting that  they operate with dangerous weapons and charms.

 

 

Some  members of the two communities who would not want their names  mentioned  said, ” these notorious kidnappers and ritualists have been operating for a long period  of time ”

 

 

They also said, ” they have kidnapped, taken money from their victims, tortured them and killed those who could not afford their financial bidding or those who struggled to escape from them.”

 

 

According to  them, ” the criminals get their victims by charming them in the vehicle (always commercial buses) they board in disguise as innocent passengers, hijack the vehicle at  gunpoint.”

 

 

The residents however,  urged Government to support the Army, the Police and other relevant security apparatuses to quickly intervene, go into the Thick Bush/Forest located between Avu and Obinze communities in Owerri West, arrest the criminals to save lives, as no one knows who is going to be their next victim.

 

