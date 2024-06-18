Imo communities raise alarm over high incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery in the area

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Worried Residents of Avu and Obinze Communities in Owerri West local Government Area of Imo State, have desperately called on the Nigerian army, Police and other security agencies, to go after a dangerous kidnapping and , ritual killing gang operating In Avu, Community in Obinze, Owerri West local Government Area of the state.

The residents however warned the general public and travellers to be aware of these criminals operating in the area

According to them, the criminals reside inside a forest within Avu and Obinze communities along Port-Harcourt Owerri road noting that they operate with dangerous weapons and charms.

Some members of the two communities who would not want their names mentioned said, ” these notorious kidnappers and ritualists have been operating for a long period of time ”

They also said, ” they have kidnapped, taken money from their victims, tortured them and killed those who could not afford their financial bidding or those who struggled to escape from them.”

According to them, ” the criminals get their victims by charming them in the vehicle (always commercial buses) they board in disguise as innocent passengers, hijack the vehicle at gunpoint.”

The residents however, urged Government to support the Army, the Police and other relevant security apparatuses to quickly intervene, go into the Thick Bush/Forest located between Avu and Obinze communities in Owerri West, arrest the criminals to save lives, as no one knows who is going to be their next victim.