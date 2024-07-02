The suspended lawmakers included Ahiazu-Mbaise, Samuel Otuibe; Ezinihitte-Mbaise, Henry Agbasonu; Okigwe, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa and Oru-West, Dominic Ezerioha. The Speaker said the decision to suspend them was taken at the executive session.

The Speaker also announced that all standing Committees belonging to the suspended members have been retrieved from them.

It was gathered that during the plenary, the Speaker made minor reshufflement on the standing Committees.

Some of the suspended members present during the announcement declined to speak to newsmen.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng