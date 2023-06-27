Imo 2023: Judgement sacking Senator Achonu fraudulent, will be vacated – LP assures supporters

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment over the June 23 judgement of the Federal High Court, Bayelsa which sacked Senator Athan Nneji Achonu as the Governorship candidate of the party ahead of November 2023 election in Imo State.

Delivering his Judgement, Justice Emma Akko held that the April 15 primary election conducted by Barr. Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim was “null and void” alongside the candidates that emerged from such illegality, which constituted contempt of the FCT High Court April 5 Restraining Order.”

Justice Akko affirmed Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph as the party’s flag bearer, upholding the party primaries, conducted under the leadership of the factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa, on April 16, 2023,

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, on Monday, the party says the “fraudulent” judgment is being sponsored by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa and his who are trying derail the party at all costs.

Ifoh described the judgement as unlawful and said the legal team of the party will appeal the judgement and that the judgement will be vacated.

The Statement reads in parts; “We can confirm that the judgement was fraudulently procured by our former but now suspended members led by Lamidi Apapa and we have directed our legal team to appeal the judgment with immediate effect.

“This is not the first time we will be seeing such a back door judgement. You recall that the Apapa group is known for propagating falsehood, misinformation and series of blackmail and this is yet another of their mischief.

“Not too long ago, we had intimated Nigerians particularly our teaming party members of the activities of the Apapa led renegades; how they have been moving round Nigeria shopping for a wiling court that will do their biddings.

“The judgement in Bayelsa is akin to what transpired in Kano state recently where they procured a judgement against our party and against our Abia State then governor-elect. They have not relented on their evil mission hence this judgement in Bayelsa state, even against the territorial jurisdiction as required by the law of the land.

“The fraudulently procured judgement is against the doctrine of fair hearing as provided by the 1999 constitution as the party candidate was not a subject to the suit and therefore not aware of the on going litigation. All what they did was that the Apapa cronies came together, divided themselves, some posed as defendants and the others as petitioners.

“They sued and appeared for and against themselves and procured the back door judgement unknown to the candidate. The judgement will obviously not stand; It cannot stand the fire in the court of Appeal and it cannot stand against the principles of the constitution.

Ifoh assured supporters of the party across the country, especially in Imo State, to go about their normal business, assuring them that Senator Achonu will remain the flag bearer of the party.

He also stated categorically, that Barrister Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the party urging the LP supporters to disregard the antics of the Apapa faction.