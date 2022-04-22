Imbibe the attitude of grooming younger aspirants

..Ebonyi Senatorial Aspirant counsels incumbent Senator Sam Egwu to forget ambition

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

A frontline Senatorial Aspirant for Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Barrister Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has urged the incumbent Senator representing the zone in the National Assembly Dr Sam Egwu to forget about his ambition and support younger aspirants to succeed him.

Barrister Nwaebonyi made the admonition at the APC Secretariat Abakaliki on Thursday when he paid a consultative visit to members of the State Working Committee (SWC)to intimate them of his ambition.

The Senatorial aspirant urged the electorate to assess him based on his precious achievements in the positions he held before, both as Chairman of Party and immediate past Commissioner for Capital City Development.

“I must tell you in all sincerity,the incumbent Senator representing the zone who has served second tenure should not be contesting for that seat again, God has favored him,let God bless another person ”

“As Chairman of a party I have touched lives, today I will be commissioning the 40th Building Project I built for people, I have given 398 motorcycles to youths to assist them cater for their families,

“I have empowered many students ,awarded scholarships to many students in various universities across the country, I am convinced beyond doubt that the party would listen to me such that they will listen to other aspirants ”

Barrister Nwaebonyi reiterated that if elected as the Senator representing the zone, he would offer quality representation and make laws that would promote the peace, welfare and development of the zone.

“if elected into office,my constituents should expect good roads, youth empowerment,job creation, I will represent the interest of the party,I will attract democratic dividends to our people, ”

On his chances of emerging victorious in the general election if he secures the party ticket, Barrister Nwaebonyi stated that the masses and electorates were there and they will vote massively for him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the involvement of young people in the democratic process, Barrister Nwaebonyi maintained that Nigerians were clamoring for younger people stating in every assignment ,the younger blood always deliver better”

Earlier in a remarks ,the State Chairman of APC Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, commended the senatorial aspirant for deeming it worthy to consult the State Working Committee on his ambition.

Chief Emegha said that the decision of the aspirant to consult members of the State Working Committee was commendable .

“As a party we will bless all the aspirants and wish them well”

On the report of the Zoning Committee set up by the State APC to harmonize political offices ,Chief Emegha stated that the party was studying the report and would present its findings to the State Executive Committee (SEC) for ratification.

”I urge aspirants of various positions to pursue their ambitions with every sense of Love,if it is not you, obviously it will be your brother, unity makes us stronger”,

Efforts to contact the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone Dr Sam Egwu for his reaction proved abortive as his telephone lines could not be reached when calls were placed on him.

The Senatorial aspirant was accompanied on the visit to the APC Secretariat by party stalwarts and supporters including youths, elders and loyalists