IMAN beckons on DSS, Nigerian police , security agencies as it suspends fraudulent members

IMAN, Importers Association Of Nigerian Taskforce, with the burning desire to serve the nation without blemish, transparency and utmost accountability has suspended some fraudulent and treacherous members of the Association who wants to bring shame and disdain to the association because of their fraudulent, crooked and swindling attitude,they are: Kingsley Chikezie,Obinna Michael Ekwego,Aliyu Hassan ,Eze John Igwe.The Association wants the members of the public to be aware that they are no longer representing the interest of the Association and should thereby desist from dealing with them.

It must be enunciated that their suspensions followed due process and adhered strictly with the laid down rules as it was approved by the BOT chairman,Chief Gilbert Obi and the secretary, General Alh.AliyuYar’dua.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director General of the Association, Amb.Chijioke Okoro who confirmed said “we have to maintain discipline and that’s what we just did by suspending them so that others can learn because we have integrity to protect”.

The DG also beckoned on Remember CENTER FOR THE CONTROL OF FIRE ARMS AND LIGHT WEAPONS and the security agencies because some unscrupulous people are using the agency to defraud people.

