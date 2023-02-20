I’m the bonafide governorship candidate of AA In Abia state, Amb. Okoro declares

Abia state governorship election will definitely be one of the toughest In the Eastern part of Nigeria as the state is in search of a Messiah that will rescue the state from the shackles of bondage, poverty, backwardness,s and bad governance.

When Amb. Chijioke Okoro indicated his interest to run for the governorship election, everyone was happy because the masses saw him as someone that can rescue the state, but with another person also parading himself as the governorship candidate of the same Action Alliance, AA in the same Abia state, lots of questions are being asked.

Speaking to newsmen in Aba, Amb Okoro was full of jauntiness that he is the legitimate candidate of the party, he beckoned on the other person to go find out the truth, he said “I remain the bonafide governorship candidate of AA In Abia state because I’m a product of Omo-Aje, the recognized and authentic chairman of the Party, federal High court sacked the former chairman and the court of Appeal upheld it when he appealed against the judgement, the only list INEC recognises is that of Adekunle Omo -Aje who is the authentic chairman of the party” he stressed.

He advised anyone parading himself as the governorship candidate in Abia state to stop deceiving people because he is not recognized by INEC or the Court.

