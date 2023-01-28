I’m on a mission to rescue Abia State- Amb. Okoro

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA In Abia state who also doubles as the Director General of Importers Association Of Nigeria Taskforce IMAM, Amb .Chijioke Okoro has reiterated that he is on a mission to rescue Abia State from the hands of those that have manipulated the fortune of the state .

Speaking to Orient Weekend at the palace of the IKONNE of Aba where he was made the DIKE OHA of Aba, he said “the fortune of this state has been in the hands of those thieves that don’t have the interest of the masses, people in the state don’t even believe that money comes into Abia State, I come with the mandate to rescue my beloved State from their hands”.

He maintained that he will transform Abia State “it is very explicit that Abia state is the least developed state in the Eastern part of Nigeria, we have Oil and still get federal allocations yet, we lack infrastructural facilities that a state should have, I’m on a mission to put this right”.

He maintained that the reason why our leaders go about with convoys, escorts and security operatives is because they know that they have failed the people and they are afraid, he said “if you are doing well as a leader, you will be happy to meet with your people, you can even walk on the road freely and allow people to see you because you know that they will shower you with praises, our leaders are afraid of their people because they know that they have failed the people but my era will be different if I become the governor of this state”.

