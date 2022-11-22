I’m not scared of Nigeria’s huge debt, will borrow for strategic investment –Peter Obi

AKOR SYLVESTER and ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

As politicians and political parties begin to mobilise support to win the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi Thursday came hard on the critics of his party over political structure, saying the Nigerian people, especially the poor and unemployed are the structure of the party.

He said the acclaimed structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have brought misfortune and made life very miserable for the people.

Obi who spoke at the Labour Party Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) Summit at the International Conference Centre, Abuja yesterday said the alliance and Obi Movement was to rescue Nigerians from the pitiable situation that the past leaders have put them.

He said the foundation leaders of the country forged alliance for the interest of the people, but the past leaders changed the music and indulged in corrupt practices and acts that were anti-people.

He assured that the leadership of Labour Party would reset the country and create employment for the unemployed Nigerians, if voted to power, come 2023 presidential election.

Obi said: “I want to assure you that as a people-oriented party and Movement, the people remain the fulcrum of our collective quest to take back Nigeria; the people are our structure. I therefore urge you not to yield to the deceptive narrative of lack of structure in the Movement. You all seated here are the structures we seek.

“The current structures of both the PDP and the APC are the stomach infrastructure that has brought us nothing but misery. Their understanding of structure is sharing of Nigeria’s patrimony to vested interests and influence peddlers. That is against what Peter Obi represents; that is against what Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed represents; and it is indeed, against the vision of the Labour Party.

“On a final note, I urge you to always endeavour to remind the opposition that Nigeria’s democracy must survive because of our structure -that critical mass that has been dehumanized and disenfranchised by the ruling oligarchs; the 100 million poor Nigerians who will come out on election day to fight for their future; the 33percent unemployed Nigerians who already know who kept them unemployed; our structure is indeed the parents of 18.5m out-of-school-children in Nigeria, who will strive to ensure that such affliction does not visit them a second time.

“And finally, our structure is everyone seated in this hall today! Yes, we have structure. And we are ready to move mountains to save Nigeria”.

He said the summit was the Mother of all Summits in the struggle to save Nigeria.

“From where I stand, I dare to proclaim that Nigeria’s Democracy Must Survive! That is our task. That is our Mission. Someone wise once said that “Democracy is hard work. We must therefore work hard on it.” We understand that, and that is why the people gathered here, Nigerian Youths and some of us elders, have vowed to take back Nigeria.

“Let me thank all those gathered here for becoming part of the struggle to rescue or country, and make her a Secure, United and Productive Nigeria. Today, our theme and focus is on Youth, Governance and A New Nigeria.

“I thank the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) and the entire OBIdient Family who have been toiling and sacrificing to ensure the success of our collective project. The Nigerian political space has unprecedentedly been lit up by your selfless works and sacrifices. My assurance to you all is that “you shall not labour in vain”.

“Since I entered the presidential race my mantra has been consistent and in tandem with the Labour Party’s vision, which mainly seeks to ensure economic transformation through job-led growth. Therefore, my decision to join the Labour Party was not by coincidence or happenstance; it was indeed a thought-through decision given the ideological convergence.

“Great nations are built through political alliances. Our founding fathers understood and forged alliances in the national interest. But things changed. Our leaders became selfish, myopic ad corrupt. And our people suffered. That narrative and mindset must change.

“Youth, Governance and A New Nigeria. The new alliance we seek is between Nigerian Youths, the Labour Party, which represent Nigerian workers, and Like Minds. Collectively, it is an alliance of the OBIdients!

“Nigeria is at crossroads and it would be foolhardy for anyone to sugarcoat our current morass. Ravaging insecurity, largely inflicted by non-state actors, is fast threatening the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is today vastly polarized and wracked by deep divisions along religious, ethnic and regional lines. There is a staggering level of corruption. Our universities have remained closed for over five months. While our healthcare system remains comatose, power generation and distribution are also at all-time low.

“I have consistently maintained that while there is a need for the sustenance of the hard approach to fighting insecurity, there is urgent need to tackle poverty and those social and economic malaise that exacerbate the crises. We cannot have 33% unemployment rate, 18.5 million out of school children and 100 million poor people, in Nigeria and expect to go to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“The money Nigeria is sharing from oil earning is finished! We now spend more today to service debts than we earn from oil! Nigeria now spends more to pay for subsidy on imported refined products than she earns from crude sales! Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil. We must end the criminality that is called oil subsidy.

“But we must do the first things first. It is only auspicious that the reset button is urgently applied now, and that is why the OBIdient Movement is an idea whose time has come! We must find ways to change the political trajectory in Nigeria in 2023.

“There is a common link that will tie or separate Nigerian youths, good governance and a New Nigeria. It is the forthcoming 2023 elections. In essence, democracy has always been about periodic and genuine elections. Besides the periodicity, the pertinent qualifiers include certifiable credibility, transparency, and respect for the choice of the voting populace. In 2023, we must ensure that the choice of Nigerians is respected”, he stated.

Obi further assured Nigerians of better governance and the government that would take the country from its present bad shape to its place of pride amongst other nations.

He said: “After we win the 2023 elections, we intend to use the instruments of job creation and regenerative investments to reduce drastically the high incidence of insecurity and poverty, while moving the economy from the consumptive to the productive mode. We seek to build a new the Nigeria where transparency, due process, rule of law, and prudent management of resources will be the norms.

“As I have always said, our vision and mission is to give full expression to our democracy by moving our country from consumption to production; we shall achieve by giving primacy to implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our national challenges are daunting, but our determination is assuredly unwavering. Sadly, amidst the above overwhelming situations, our current political class keeps punching the air. Indeed, the greatest challenge we face beyond bad leadership, is lack of elite consensus. But let us not forget Dante Alighieri‘s admonition, that “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”

“History must serve as a tool in our decision making. The implosion of Nigeria has long been forecasted. Year 2023 could be a tipping point in the annals of our history. But that must not happen, even as the options before the electorate seem stark”.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of theParty, Julius Abure boasted that the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

Abure, who is a former trade union leader, said the party was on a mission to rescue Nigeria. He said the country was tilting towards collapse as a result of insecurity and a failing economy.

Director – General of Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe warned that Nigerians would suffer if the country continued on the same path.

He said the party would mobilise to ensure that everyone at the polling stations voted for the Labour Party.

Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed called for calm ahead of the election.

He cautioned election riggers to “sheath their sword” and allow the voice of the people to prevail.

Baba-Ahmed said: “We do not take anything from anybody for campaign. We are not looking for money in government. We are looking for how to manage government money by following a serious leader who knows how to create money.

“I am following a leader who has nothing to achieve again in this life except to see a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“It pains me when a uniform staff of a federal government of Nigeria, in broad daylight will collect money. Each time I see it, my heart breaks. That similar act is a bad a $20 billion scandal and it happens everyday. We are going to end it. We are going to change it.”

Train attack: FG ‘ll do its best to secure release of remaining abductees –Buhari

.Many of our loved ones in critical condition, say relatives

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja met with representatives of victims of Kaduna Train abduction, assuring them that the Federal Government is doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the remaining captives.

Condoling with the families of the victims and those who lost their loved ones, the President said since the “terrible and cowardly attack by the criminal elements” on March 28, 2022, the nation had joined them to endure a period of difficulty and emotional pains.

The President told representatives of the families that in the immediate aftermath of the incident several actions have been taken by government to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent a recurrence in the country.

He also explained his reason for discarding the use of lethal military force in extracting the remaining abductees.

‘‘I have been informed that at last count, there remain about 31 people in the hands of the kidnappers, and our determination is to work towards returning these 31 people to their families.

‘‘It is understandable that emotions typically run high, we have received several suggestions about the deployment of lethal military force in extracting those still being held in captivity.

This option has indeed been considered and evaluated.

‘‘However the condition to guarantee a successful outcome and minimize potential collateral damage could not be assured and therefore that course of action had to be reluctantly discarded.

My primary concern is to get everyone released safe and unhurt,’’ he said.

On his recent instruction to security and law enforcement agencies to bring an end to inhumane action against innocent Nigerians, the President expressed delight, saying:

‘‘Judging by the available reports to me and news that have begun emerging in the last few days, I will say they have heard this instruction and are responding appropriately.

‘‘In the past couple of days, you must have heard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and number of hostages freed. These efforts will not stop, or reduce.

‘‘We must take the fight to the terrorists and demonstrate that there is no hiding place for them within the borders of our country.

Each one of them will be hunted, and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand.’’

The President also used the occasion to commend the bravery and gallant actions taken by members of the Police Force who were onboard the train on that fateful day.

According to the President, ‘‘It is clear that their actions saved many lives and by making the ultimate sacrifice, they must be recognized for their bravery.’’

Buhari added that he had never doubted the ability or confidence of those who have presented themselves to defend the country and the Kaduna train incident had reinforced the belief and faith of the nation in this special group of Nigerians.

‘‘I also would like to use this opportunity to say that we are cognizant of events that have unsettled our citizens in various parts of our nation and in the Capital.

‘‘I would like to comfort those who were traumatized by these tragic events and pledge that our response is to protect all Nigerians wherever they are.

‘‘My dear country men and women, we thank God that none of the released prisoners died due to the severe trauma they passed through in the hands of the terrorists, showing that the efforts of Government in securing their release were not in vain as Government continues to do its best to secure the release of the remaining abductees and ensure the overall security of all citizens in the country.’’

In his remarks, the Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, said in the first week of his resumption in the ministry, he met with the relatives of the victims of the Kaduna train attack, updating them of all the efforts the government is making to ensure safe return of their loved ones.

He described the audience with the President as a manifestation of the efforts by this administration to secure the release of all captives, and proof that ‘‘government is not resting on its oars.’’

A representative of the victims of the train abduction, Alhaji Sabiu Mohammed, appealed to the Federal Government to assist the families in the release of their remaining loved ones still in captivity.

‘‘Please we want to see our loved ones and many have found themselves in very critical situations. We do not have the money that they (kidnappers) are demanding. Please, Mr President, we know you are doing your best…please, please we want to see our loved ones,’’ Mohammed said.

The ECOWAS we desire, must have by Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received at State House, Abuja, the new President of the ECOWAS Commission, and his Management Team, telling them the kind of sub-regional body West African leaders desire, and must have.

The President told Dr Omar Alieu Touray, the new President, and the delegation: “I wish you success in your assignments, which we hope can collectively drive our sub-region to one that is economically integrated, politically stable, and socially in harmony with itself, to the admiration of our continent, and, indeed, global community. That is the ECOWAS we desire, and must have. You cannot afford to disappoint us.”

The President said as the host of the ECOWAS Commission, Nigeria expects that the scrupulous processes that led to the new appointments “would impact on the fortunes of our Organisation in terms of efficient and effective service delivery that bears positive impact on the lives of our citizens.”

He added that when the founding fathers met on 28th May, 1975, to establish ECOWAS, what was uppermost on their minds was the promotion of economic cooperation between the member-States in order to raise the living standards of citizens hence driving the economic development of the sub-region in an integrated manner.

Buhari further noted: “Forty-seven years after, this core objective for the formation of ECOWAS remains critically relevant to our national and sub-regional aspirations. Issues of inter-state cooperation and collaboration, harmonisation of policies, integration of programmes, conflict management and security of the sub-region, have continued to necessitate the need for our solidarity and collective responses to our common challenges, such as climate change, terrorism, health issues, good governance and the sustainability of democracy anchored on rule of law and ultimately, development and progress for our citizens.”

He told the new Management Team that citizens of ECOWAS must directly feel the impact of the organization through people-oriented programmes and projects that include effective advocacy around core issues of concerns to the sub-region.

“May I emphasize the importance of team-work and the necessity for the new Team to work assiduously to re-position ECOWAS in order to deliver to the expectations of our citizens through a careful fine-tuning of our sub-region’s development agenda 2050, that is guided by the African Union Agenda 2063, and conscious of the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

“With many Development Experts on your Team, I have no doubt that you will evolve appropriate partnerships and working relationships with Development Partners across the globe, to maximise opportunities for progress,” President Buhari submitted.

Dr Alieu Touray thanked Nigeria for the support she gave to the candidature of the new Team members, pledging that they would live up to the expectations of West African leaders, “as we are fully conscious of the priorities set for us.”

He said they would work with member-States to pursue their objectives, “and make ECOWAS institutions what you want them to be.”