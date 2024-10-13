Champion Newspapers Limited
I’m not Labour Party member – Aisha Yesufu

Activist-cum-politician Aisha Yesufu on Saturday said she’s not a card-carrying member of the Labour Party, LP, or any other political party.

Yesufu, a member of the 2023 LP presidential campaign council, made the declaration on Seun Okinbaloye’s podcast, Mic On.

She also denied ever looking for an appointment because she works for her financial independence.

According to Yesufu: “For me, I worked on my financial independence before I started speaking on the Nigerian issues.

“I am not a member of the Labour Party. I have never been a card-carrying member of any party.

“I dare anybody; living or dead to say that I, Aisha Yesufu, have ever been to your place to look for an appointment, contract or whatever. I am a trader! I buy, I sell, I distribute, build and sell houses.”

 

 

