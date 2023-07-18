I’m joining APC because of Uzodimma’s performance –Jerry Alagbaso

Immediate past House of Representatives member for Orlu Federal Constituency comprising Oru East, Orsu and Orlu, Rt Hon Jerry Alagbaso has said that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s performance in office was the key reason he decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alagbaso spoke Monday in Owerri at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers when he came to present himself to the Governor as an APC chieftain together with his supporters, some of who are officials of the opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The main reason I am joining the APC is because of the performance of the governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma. He has done exceptionally well and we need to support and encourage him to continue with the good work he is doing in Imo State,” he said.

Alagbaso who said he had earlier submitted himself to the leadership of the APC in Abuja noted that it was necessary to also reaffirm his membership at the State, zonal and local government levels, hence he sought the approval of the governor to present himself again.

He also singled out the recent Imo Charter of Equity proposal on how to go about political contestation in the State, an idea he said the governor has thrown his weight behind, as another major factor that convinced him and most of his political allies, that Governor Uzodimma means well for the people and the State.

Alagbaso who said that he came with his supporters in his former Party, the PDP, including officials at the Ward, Zonal and State levels, noted that having seen that the APC is the Party at the federal government, State government and local government area and that the Party means well for Imo State, they resolved to be part of the efforts by the governor to better the lot of the State and the people.

Receiving the former federal Lawmaker, Governor Uzodimma who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku thanked Alagbaso for the bold step he took and the kind words he used on the Governor over his performance and assured him and his supporters of a level playing ground to contribute their own quota in the interest of Imo State and the Party.

Prof. Njoku said Alagbaso’s political journey in Imo State and Nigeria is noted for great accomplishment, hence his joining APC will mean a lot to the Party in terms of gains.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the broom, the APC symbol, the constitution and the flag to Alagbaso and some of his key supporters, assisted by the officials of the State Working Committee.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, his deputy, Rt Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief COC Akaolisa, members of the State expanded executive council witnessed the occasion.

Also present were the State APC deputy Chairman, Hon. Dan Ogu, the Secretary, Chief Greg Madu, the Organising Secretary, Hon. Ik. Ibe, former Imo State APC Chairman, Barr. Marcellinus Nlemigbo, and other officials of the APC at the State and zonal levels.