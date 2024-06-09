I’m Impressed With Bayelsa Development, Ibori Commends Diri

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has given thumbs up to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his impressive performance in office in the last four years.

Chief Ibori, who gave the commendation on Saturday during his visit to Government House, Yenagoa, said Governor Diri had made significant impact in governance of the state and in leadership in the Niger Delta.

The former Delta Governor, who is fondly called Odidigborigbo for his political sagacity, described his visit to Bayelsa as homecoming as he had been a friend of the state since the days of the former governor, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Describing Bayelsa as the heartbeat of the Niger Delta, Ibori commended Diri not only for his developmental strides in the state but also for his leadership qualities and for fostering peace and unity in the Niger Delta.

He said: “I am glad to be home. I came here last in 2017 and coming in now, I am impressed with the level of development I saw. I thank you for all you are doing for our people and we pray that God continues to guide you.

“This is the heartland of Niger Delta and let me recognise the contribution of Bayelsa people to the well-being of the region and I know you are not relenting.

“I encourage you to continue to perform. You did very well and that is why you got a second term. We all score you very high.

“You know how to unite people. You have the maturity and temperament to know when politics starts and ends. God will continue to give you more success.”

Ibori was on Saturday honoured with a chieftaincy title by the king of Ogboin Clan, His Royal Majesty Oweipa Jones-Ere, at his palace in Amassoma town.

In his remarks, Governor Diri hailed Ibori for his contributions to the Niger Delta struggle.

He recalled how Ibori was in the forefront of agitations for resource control by states of the region and expressed delight that he had continued to fight for the region’s interest.

Diri noted that the former Delta governor left lasting legacies in his state and the region at large, stressing that true sons of the Niger Delta were proud to have him as leader.

He also stated that the injustices Ibori fought against as governor still existed today and appealed to him to continue to join forces with other stakeholders in the region to right the wrongs.

The Bayelsa helmsman restated the need for Nigeria to practice true federalism based on equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “We are so happy to host you as we hold you in very high esteem. Your leadership is not only in Delta State but across our region. The bonding between you and Alamieyeseigha was second to none.