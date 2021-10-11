  Iluyomade to lead other prominent Nigerians for ‘Arise Walk For Life’…….Women’s Conference holds Oct. 30

This year’s Arise Charity Walk will hold in clusters across different countries of the world including Lagos, Canada, USA, United Kingdom and Singapore.

This year’s walk, which has the theme: #IChooseLife, will begin from 7am local time on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in all participating countries. Participants are to register their clusters on the Arise Walk website.

ARISE, a humanitarian and charitable organization, has been a great support system for women, their family and the community by delivering care to the most vulnerable in the society through their mobile clinics – Arise hospitals, as well as donation of boreholes, medical reliefs and schools,among others.

The convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade, briefing members of the media community at a special press conference on the modalities for this year’s ARISE WALK FOR LIFE and the 13th edition of ARISE WOMEN’s CONFERENCE, slated for Saturday, October 30, 2021, stressed the need to keep fit especially as countries continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, the Conference, which starts at 11am, has the theme: ‘Revive’s

Dr. Iluyomade noted that walking helped to improve immunity and physical health, adding that participants in this year’s walk stand a chance of winning a prize sum of $2,000 for the best cluster.

She stated: “Nigeria is blessed with a pleasant weather, what we do normally as lifestyle became a saving grace for us while the pandemic ravaged other countries, hence we need to continuously exercise to keep body and spirit in tune and at ARISE, we take health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible. The Arise Walk For Life, #ichooselife, is a place for everyone irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality; it is a place for all”.

Iluyomade also stated that Arise was an ideology and in a short span of time, making giant strides in areas of health, women and community empowerment with a focus on 12 pillars out of United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She also said, “As COVID-19 crisis has caused significant disruptions to many homes, The Arise Pink Bucket, which contains food items, has helped to reduce economic hardship on low-income families in the different villages spread across all states in Nigeria that Arise has visited and completed projects from across the 12 pillars selected from the 17 United Nations SDGs.

Dr. Iluyomade thanked sponsors, partners, and volunteers for their generosity, dedication, and commitment to this cause and urge participants of the Walk for life, #ICHOOSELIFE to create awareness for regular physical exercise and proper health checks and particularly take the COVID-19 vaccines to curb the menace of the virus.

For a better society