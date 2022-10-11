ILO,LASG emphasize primacy of Occupational, Safety and Health in workplaces

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The primacy of occupational,safety and health in workplaces was brought to the fore at a workshop held recently in Lagos.

The occasion was a one-day improvement workshop on Occupational,Safety and Health Action organized by the International Labour Organization(ILO) in conjunction with the Lagos State Safety Commission.

It had as theme: “Strengthening the Capacity of Local MSMEs/Manufacturers to produce High Quality PPEs and Health-Related Products”.

Explaining the modalities of the programme,ILO National Coordinator, Chinenye Amaechi said the workshop also aimed at strengthening local MSMEs/Manufacturers to adapt to new competitive market circumstances, ensure safety and Health at work and access business development and financial services.

She said: “It is a COVID-19 response project jointly implemented by ILO and UNIDO. We have done a training of enterprises online. This is an improvement on Occupational, Safety, and Health”.

Continuing,Amaechi also said : “We have reached a point where life has to go on,principles of safety have to go on.We deal with infections daily in the workplace

“We have always insisted that if you have cold, stay at home. If you come to work, you infect others.”

Speaking also,the Director-General,Lagos State Safety Commission ,Lanre Mojola stressed the importance of observing safety measures in workplaces and advised artisans, in particular,to always adhere to safety standards.

Participants who were drawn from four states of the federation ,were commended for successfully completing the first phase of the programme