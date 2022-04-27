Illegal Refinarry: Imo Community Count Losses, Mourn Deceased Members  

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Members of the sixteen villages of the Abezi Community, in the Ohaji/Egbema local Government area of Imo state are now counting their losses and mourning their lost ones as a result of the recent explosion which occured at an illegal Refinarry in a forest at the community

The tragic incident which happened precisely last Friday, April 22nd left the community members weeping over the tragic incident which claimed over 150 lives and got property worth millions of naira destroyed

According to an eye witness account, the explosion led to the heaps of burnt corpses and vehicles, scattered all over the area

Reacting to the incident, one Mr Uche Okwodu a father of six from Etekwuru village who lost his 17 -year old son Onyekachi Okwodu in the explosion, said that day was the worst day of his life

Sobbing and fighting back tears incessantly Mr Okwodu regretted the involvement of his son in the illegal business and the youths of the area to withdraw from the business

The depressed Okwodu who managed to utter few words in Igbo regretted that his efforts and series of warnings to Onyekachi to desist from oil bunkering fell on deaf ears.

According to him, lack of meaningful employment lured his son in to the illegal business of bunkering and illegal refining of crude oil

He lamented ” the death of Onyekachi had dealt a devastating blow to my family, I had hoped that it would be Onyekachi that would bury me when I die”

Nwawuihe Obodoukwu – a relation of Miss Blessing Ajie who also lost her life in the calamity said that the late Blessing was a nursing student and a member of the Emmanuel Anglican Church, Abacheke

“She just returned from school and decided to visit the site possibly to join others in the oil business but never returned to her parents” according to him

The father of the deceased – Bravo Ajieh despite all pressure refused to utter a word but only said “what do you whant to hear from me? It has happened and it has happened”

Meanwhile Imo State Government has declared one Okenze Onyenwoke, owner of the illegal refinery site located at Abezi forest in the local government area wanted

Governor Hope Uzodimma through the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources Chief Goodluck Opiah made the statement when he visited the site.

Opiah an indigene of Abacheke Egbema said that the fire consumed the lives of so many youths adding that apart from the calamity, the incident equally destroyed the aquatic animals in the community.

According to him, the people before now are predominantly farmers and fishermen, even as he identified most of the people who are engaging in this act as people from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neigbouring States.

“It is sabotage for the people to allow this illegal act to continue in this locality”.

The governor on behalf of the government and people of the state condoled with the bereaved family while praying God to give the family of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.