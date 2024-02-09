Illegal Oil Bunkering: Army charges troops to scale up tempo in Niger Delta, South East regions

…As GOC 6 Division calls for enabling environment for oil and gas to thrive in N’Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In an effort to end the notorious illegal oil bunkering regime in the Niger Delta and South East regions, the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), 6 and 82 Divisions, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam and Major General Hassan Dada, jointly paid an operational visit to the illegal oil bunkering empire located at Okoloma, Oyigbo Local Government Area and Umuahale area in Ukwa West LGA in Rivers and Abia States respectively.

The locations are at the fringes of the Imo River, where the two Divisions are jointly conducting clearance operations from Rivers and Abia States.

The visit which was essentially to have an on the spot assessment of the illegality perpetrated by criminals and economic saboteurs as well as boost troops morale for a job welldone, was a follow up to the earlier raid on one of the camps last week by troops of 6 Division.

While at the fringes of the Imo River, deep into the thickly forested areas, the GOCs were conducted through a tour by the Commander, 6 Division Garrsion, Brigadier General Edet Effiong and Commander 14 Brigade, Brigadier General Olusola Diya, where they saw the hub of illegal oil bunkering, shrouded with cooking pots, boilers, surface reservoirs and huge quantities of illegal products in dug-in reservoirs carefully concealed, under the thick forest with interconnected pipes spanning several kilometers.

The crime scene points to the fact that it is an organized crime that has been running for a long period, owing to the huge investment made to sabotage the national economy.

The GOCs who jointly addressed the troops charged them to ensure all illegal bunkering sites are destroyed. They also re-echoed the President and Commander-in-Chief’s directive on zero tolerance for illegal oil bunkering, charging troops to sustain the operational tempo against this mindless criminality.

The GOCs said that if this illegality is allowed to continue, it will affect the Nigerian economy gravely. Additionally, it is believed that the proceeds from these illegalities are used to fund other crimes. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to deny the enemies of the state freedom of action and ensure that these streams of funding are completely dismantled.

Similarly, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam during a courtesy visit on the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku at his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday underscored the importance of creating an enabling environment for oil and gas business to thrive in the Niger Delta region.

Abdussalam, during the visit, also solicited support for the completion of the Nigerian Army Jetty at Effurun, Delta State, as well as intervention programs across all the barracks in the region by the NDDC.

He stated that 6 Division, Nigerian Army, was established essentially to protect Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure and to combat militancy and criminality in the oil rich region.

He emphasized the importance of oil and gas to the Nigerian economy, adding that dxxcxxxxzsszzwithout security, exploration activities will be jeopardized, adding that the Division under his watch will continue to ensure that oil production is sustained for the benefit of Nigeria.

He restated that the Jetty will enable the Army deploy critical assets that will assist in the effective patrol to secure water ways to deter criminals.

The GOC averred that securing the water ways will be a win-win situation for the army and the local population and will above all fall rightly with the objective of sustainable development of NDDC in the region.

Responding, the NDDC MD, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, stated that the foundation of the Commission is peace and security. He said peace and development are intertwined, adding that peace is required for development to be sustained.

Ogbuku, therefore, appreciated the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for ensuring peace in the Niger Delta region, assuring that the NDDC will address the issues raised by the GOC and treat them as a matter of urgency.