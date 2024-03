Illegal mining going on in Borno despite ban – NSCDC

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it is on the trail of illegal miners in Borno who have been defying the ban on mining activities in the state.

Farouq Musa-Boyi, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He said most of the illegal mining occur in Bayo Local Government Area of the state, where the unregistered artisans have caused environmental damages, especially in Wuyo, Jaradali and Balbaya villages.

“There are several minerals in Borno which include Feldspar, Limestone, Kaolin, Potash, Iron-Ore, Quarts, Magnetite, Diatomite, Trona, Mica, Silica Sand, Gypsum, Granite, Flutters Earth and Uranium among others.

“As you are aware, Borno government has banned illegal miners in the state and warned defaulters of dire consequences.

“Despite the ban, these illegal merchants continued to steal these resources with impunity,” he said.

According to him, the NSCDC will clamp down on the defualters and bring them to justice.(NAN)