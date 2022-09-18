I’ll win 2023 election by repeating my father’s 1993 feat – Abiola

Son of Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Mr Kola Abiola, has said he will win the 2023 election by repeating his late father’s feat.

We reports that Kola is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

His father, was said to have won the 1993 presidential election, annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime, even though the election was adjudged to be the fairest and freest poll in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta at the funeral service of Prof. David Bamgbose, the late governorship candidate of PRP in Ogun State, Kola Abiola maintained that he was in the race to “disrupt the process” and win next year’s election.

He explained that at the age of 28, he led the campaign planning and execution that gave “victory” to his father during the 1993 election.

While vowing to adopt grassroots approach and pursue a recruitment drive that could change the face of politics in the nation, Kola expressed confidence that he would defeat other candidates in the poll.

According to him, Nigerians have a particular way of doing things, stating, however, that he would not do things in that particular way.

“We are out to disrupt the process,” Kola Abiola said, adding that victory would not be achieved “if we run it the way it is run.”

“I ran that 1993 election from top to bottom. I did the planning, I did the execution. All those jingles, if you remember, I did them. I ran that election without the typical way of running an election and we won.”

He posted that the 1993 election remains the best and freest election in Nigeria, stressing that, “We are going to do a repeat, but this time, it’s for myself.”

He promised free and equitable education for Nigerians at all levels.

