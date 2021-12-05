I’ll unite APC if elected Nat’l Chairman – Ali Modu Sheriff

Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has promised to unite the All Progressives Congress, APC, if elected as the party’s National Chairman.

Modu Sheriff assured that he would unite all aggrieved APC members and treat them with respect if he becomes National Chairman.

He gave the assurance during his visit to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, where he declared his intention to run for the seat of APC National Chairman.

The former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, said Bello was a high-ranking APC member, hence his visit.

“If I become the chairman, this party will be united.

“A party cannot be a party unless you unite everybody together, you must speak to people, make them understand that everyone is equal in the party,” Sheriff said.

On his part, Bello said the former governor has the qualities to lead and unite the ruling party.

“I want us to have a stable party with a leader that would bring everyone together,” he said.

