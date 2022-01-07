I’ll take immediate steps to reduce level of unemployment –Eddo, 2023 Presidential hopeful

. ‘I’ll only collect 50% of my salary, the balance of 50% will be distributed to Nigerians

Mr. Folorunso Aremu Eddo is a 2023 Presidential aspirant of the Accord Party. In this interview with COMFORT EKELEME; Eddo, among other issues, says Nigeria needs a person committed to putting the interest of the people first. Excerpt:

What motivated you to run for the Presidency?

Looking at the political situation now, and the way the past administrations had plundered our resources, I realized it is now or never. The level of corruption in our system is unbelievable. The selfishness of our politicians and their arrogance towards the people that elected them is very disappointing. Nigeria needs a person who is committed in putting the interest of the people first, someone who is not going to be stealing from the people. It is important to use the little resource that we have in building and developing our country. I believe am that person.

As far back as I can remember, I had known that this day will come. Everything I had done since I was a kid was to prepare me for the day I will be running the affair of the country. The main reason I studied Economics, Public Administration, and Education was to optimize my knowledge in administrative purposes. As a child, I knew that the United States of America is a country to emulate because of its economic standing in the world and I wanted to know what makes the country great. This curiosity is what led me into travelling to the USA to study. I was able to figure it out.

Have you been into politics before? If yes, at what level?

Yes, I did a contest for the Federal House of Representatives in the 2011 circle. It was a good experience of how corrupt our political system is. It was shocking that those that were supposed to be the umpire, that is the INEC, is also corrupt. Even if the politicians are corrupt, someone will expect the INEC to be above reproach. Unfortunately, that was not the situation during the 2011 elections. One of the reasons we are getting a recycle of politicians is because INEC refuses to do its job without corruption.

Looking at the present state of education in Nigeria, what would you do differently?

There are so many avenues that I want to take in developing a new system in our education. I will like to introduce Civic Education at the primary school level; I want to consolidate both primary and secondary education making it possible for our children to graduate by age 15 and those who will go for tertiary education will like to proceed into another two years for a Bachelor degree. I will give details about this. It is important for us to restructure Nigeria’s education system to fit Nigeria’s needs.

Job creation, how do you intend to do that?

There are so many ways of creating jobs in the country. Immediately after assuming the helm of the government, there will be immediate actions that will be taken to reduce the level of unemployment. Within two years of my administration, I believe I will be able to bring unemployment to a reasonable rate.

What gave you the assurance that you will become the next president of Nigeria?

It will be arrogant if I say I don’t have some depredation about this journey but I believe in God strongly and my reason for contesting is to make Nigeria a better place for the common man. I do not have any animosity against someone making money. I actually want people to make more money but I want to make it a level-playing field for those children that are not from wealthy parents. People like me. The ability to dream the impossible dream is a necessary part of a healthy community. All things being equal, I am sure the people will elect me as the next president of Nigeria.

How do you view politics in Nigeria?

Our politics has become a rotten potato; there is so much arrogance by the politicians. You Ministers lying to the public without any consequence. I must say the problem is not just the politicians because the politicians are also a product of our society. Corruption is epidemic in our society but it can be corrected if the leadership is willing to make the necessary change. I intend to be transparent during my administration and surround myself with people with the same ideology and commitment. It is time to stop the madness.

Are there areas in the nation’s politics that need improvement?

One of the first things on my list is removing the control over our traditional rulers. It is lunacy that a Governor can remove a traditional ruler from a throne. That is a remnant of colonial rule. Our traditional rulers are important in the survival of our country. Our rulers are now delegated to a position of a lapdog. Strengthening the importance of our rulers in the Constitution will make our country stronger, not weaker. I intend to request a constitutional amendment to establish the importance of traditional rulers. We are not Europeans, we should be proud of our cultural heritage. I intend to promote it.

Looking at the economy today, what do you have to say?

What is really killing our economy primarily is the lack of imagination by our leaders and the people that can make changes are not the ones ruling the country. Our people need to come out and vote, but before that, they have to know who they are voting for. The good thing about this is that most of the usual suspect that is lining up for this next election are the same people that led us into this pothole. It is pure insanity if we continue to elect the same people and we want a different outcome. There Sare lots of little things that can be done to improve the economy within a short period of time but for the long run, we have to redirect our focus on the domestic agenda. There is so much bleeding in our economy. Those holes have to be corked for us to improve our economy and increase employment. We cannot continue to service unemployment, we have to create jobs.

What would you consider the way forward for the Nigerian economy?

I believe in the capability of Nigeria and its people. Nigerians are some of the smartest people in the world unfortunately our leaders do not have confidence in the ability of their own people. Most of the things we need in Nigeria are in Nigeria. If we are going to develop this country, we have to look inwards, that is how you develop a country. We cannot borrow ourselves out of poverty, or embezzle or our resources and expect to prosper like the developed countries. I intend to manage our country like a developing country not like an advanced European country. God Bless Nigeria

Additionally, I intend to reduce the working days from five to four. Friday will become a prayer day for Muslims, Saturday for traditional worshipers, and Sunday for Christians. It is possible to reduce the number of working days and still improve productivity. That is one of the advantages that Nigeria has over the Western countries. I will also change the monthly salary parole to bi-weekly parole. We need to stop the madness.

It is something, I have been thinking about for some time now, I know the governor of Kaduna is thinking of four days also but our reasons are completely different. And I have been thinking of this for years now. Actually, it is what we should have been doing in the first place. Nigeria is blessed with average daylight hours of nothing less than 12 a day, we should use that to our advantage. A daily schedule can be from 8 am to 6 pm Monday to Thursday 40hrs. Instead of traveling for five days and getting the same hours, more time with your family or for yourself, less money for transportation, less stress during the workweek. I realize not all private companies will be able to do that but there will be accommodation for that and the essential workers

The reason European started five-day working week is their weather but we have a different condition; we have to implement decisions based on our own conditions

My promise

I will be totally and completely incorrigible and transparent. I will only collect 50 per cent of my salary for personal use; the balance of 50 per cent will be distributed among Nigerians by a non-profit organization chosen by me. I will not construct any new personal house while in the office. My personal account will be available for monitoring by delegated non-profit organizations. I will be available to the citizens and press for questions and answers at least once every 90 days.

Who is Folorunso Aremu Eddo?

Folorunso Aremu Eddo is a direct descendant of Oduduwa from the Oranmiyan lineage in Benin. My great grandfather was Obazelu Eke, the grandson of Oba Erhuanmwunse Ogiugo N’ Akengbuda, Oba of Benin 1750- 1804.

I am a Benin man, and was born in Akure Ondo State. My mother was the granddaughter of Deji of Akure, Oba Osupa. I attended St Luke’s Primary School Akure, then St Johns Aroloya Primary School Lagos. St Thomas Aquinas College Akure, Ondo State, Institute of Continue Education in Benin City, St John Bosco’s College Ubiaja, Edo State; and University of District of Columbia, Washington D.C (BA Econs); Strayer University, Woodbridge Virginia (MPA Public Administration) and Doctoral candidate, Public Administration, Capella University, Minnesota USA.

