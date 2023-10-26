I’ll study Supreme Court judgement before congratulating Tinubu – Bode George

.’PDP has a great lesson to learn’.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George,has said that he is not in a hurry to congratulate President Bola Tinubu over his Victory at the Supreme Court, saying he would do so after studying the ruling.

Chief George who had earlier said he would only congratulate the President after the Supreme Court has ruled over the election petition said, he is not in a hurry to do so.

He maintained that hurrying to congratulate him, may lead to a blunder, particularly since he has not digested the details of the ruling.

Chief George added that, whatever happens is a lesson for his party the PDP to learn, saying God has chosen to teach the party and its members a great lesson.

He noted that what is left for the party now, is to go back to the drawing board and restrategise.

Chief George however, urged every Nigerian to keep praying for the country, stressing “we just have to commit things into the hand of God, for God to lead us right.

On congratulating Tinubu, he said “I don’t need to be in a hurry to do that, we still need to study the ruling and have a clear understanding of what the ruling is all about, whether the ruling is in tandem with the believe of the people and the constitutional provisions.

“Though, the ruling of the Supreme Court is the final verdict but we still need to study it. If one should hurry to do things, he may end up regretting his action.We need to carefully study the ruling, it is too early to start jumping up and down.

“Our party has a great lesson to learn from the ruling. If anything happens to you, you need to calm down to resolve it, so we need to study the situation clearly, where did things go wrong?What is it that we did not do well? It is a lesson for us in the PDP

“If God has made up his mind to do something, he will teach you some lessons, many will come with different advices that will serve as lesson, also we have to study the disposition of each judge to issues raised .

“We are going to do an indepth study of the ruling, before we comment on the ruling,” he submitted