I’ll renounce Nigerian citizenship if Tinubu is sworn in-Former Lagos Deputy Governor, Ojikutu

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, says she will renounce her citizenship of Nigeria if President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is sworn in as President.

Ojikutu, who is the first female deputy governor in Nigeria served from 1992 to 1993. She was the deputy governor to Michael Otedola until the military takeover of 1993.

Tinubu was returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the ‘winner’ of the February 25 presidential election.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, Ojikutu said she had directed her lawyers to start working on how she would renounce Nigerian citizenship should Tinubu be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

She said she supports the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, adding that her life was not safe.

She said when she “heard Tinubu was asking if I am still alive, I had to cry out”.

“I will also say that if anything happens to me, he should be held responsible,” she added.

“I said it in one of my posts and I am saying it again that if anything happens to me, Bola Tinubu and his cohorts will be held responsible.

Ojikutu said she hoped to “get the citizenship of a nation that I can be happy in because corruption is endemic in this country”.

She said she was ashamed to call herself a former public officer, adding that “people are lobbying to occupy ministerial and other appointments”.

“Nigeria is in a hopeless situation and when I heard Peter Obi speaking, I had no choice but to support him. Again, I am one of those who believe that it is time for the South-East to get the presidency. If we say we want to remain one Nigeria then we have to take equity into consideration.

“You cannot say that you are one Nigeria and you are suppressing a particular region. You don’t want them to get the presidency shot. If you don’t want them as number one, let them go. If you don’t want them to go, then give them the chance to be number one,” she said.

