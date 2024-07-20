I’ll not rest until killers of my aide are brought to justice, Okpebholo vows

Senator Monday Okpebholo, Edo governorship candidate of APC for September 21 off-cycle election, says he will not rest until the killers of his security aide, Inspector Onu Akon, are brought to book.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Funsho Adegboye on Friday during a news conference confirmed the killing of Akon during the attack on the convoy of the APC candidate and the reinstated deputy governor of the state, Philips Shaibu.

Okpebholo and Shaibu were attacked by gunmen on Thursday at the exit gate of the Benin Airport, on his arrival from Abuja.

Akon was killed in the process.

However, in his condolence message, Okpebholo demanded justice for the police orderly, saying the perpetrators of the unprovoked brutal attack must be charged.

Contrary to a report by the state government earlier on Friday that an opposition was allegedly responsible for the attack, Okpebholo said Shaibu was with him and some of his supporters were also injured.

He said the injured were currently receiving treatments in various hospitals in Benin City.

Okpebholo has expressed sadness and condoled with the family of his orderly during the unprovoked attack.

“I will not rest until the perpetrators of the unprovoked brutal attack on him leading to the cruel and violent killing of Inspector Akon are brought to justice.

“I empathise with the injured members of his convoy, who are receiving treatments in various hospitals in Benin City,” he said.

Okpebholo described the police inspector as good and one of the finest in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Inspector Akon was unreservedly committed to his assigned duty, and due to his exceptional commitment and effective policing we became friends for over 12 years,” he said.

He assured the bereaved family members that the brutal killing of their breadwinner would not be swept under the carpet by any guise.

Okpebholo prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured during the attack