I’ll fulfil my campaign promises to Ekiti people –Gov. Oyebanji…….As Wemabod Board members pays courtesy visit to Gov in Lagos

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Tuesday in Lagos reiterated his administration’s resolve in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people in the state, improving the quality of life of the people and serving the people effectively.

Governor Oyebanji stated these while receiving in audience the Chairman of Wemabod Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Efuntayo, and his team, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Ekiti State Liaison Office in Government Reserved Area (GRA) Ikeja.

He emphasised the importance of serving the people and ensuring equal access and opportunities for prosperity, education, housing, and healthcare.

The governor, who emphasised the importance of serving the people and ensuring equal access and opportunities for prosperity, education, housing, and healthcare in the state, said: “It is interesting to note that every vote is counted as one, and this invariably means that one vote is equal in value to the other. The vote of a driver, carpenter or a roadside mechanic, for example, is the same as that of any other, including the governor”.

Continuing, Oyebanji stated: “We believe strongly that the government has a duty to serve the people and improve their quality of life. Our people must have equal access and opportunity to prosperity. They must be able to send their children to school; live in good and decent accommodation and have access to quality healthcare, among others”.

He assured the Ekiti people that his administration would not abandon uncompleted projects and programmes of his predecessor, “but would inject fresh ideas, policies, and programmes to serve the people of Ekiti better”.

Commending Wemabod Limited for its efforts to strengthen the relationship with the state government, Governor Oyebanji stated: “Ekiti State is one of the shareholders in Wemabod, and it is imperative to work together with the company to advance the real estate industry and other economic activities of the state appreciably”.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of Wemabod Limited, Mr. Efuntayo, who expressed the company’s determination to support the State government in providing quality and affordable housing to the people of Ekiti state, highlighted the company’s focus on delivering decent and affordable housing and fostering progress and development in collaboration with the state government.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director and CEO of Wemabod Limited, Mr. Oluyemi Ejidiran, who emphasised the company’s expertise and skills to deliver quality and affordable housing and other economic interests to the people of the state, appreciated the contribution of the Ekiti State government to the development of Wemabod.

