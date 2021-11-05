I’ll continue to provide affordable, quality health care for masses- Gov. Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration will continue to provide affordable health care delivery to the people of the state.

Oyetola said that the general well-being of the people who voted him into power remains the cardinal programme of his administration.

The governor said this at an engagement programme, organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre, on Thursday in Owode, Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said he would not relent in building accessible healthcare system for the residents.

The governor said the best of healthcare system which every government should provide, is the one which is accessible and affordable to the masses irrespective of their social, economic and political status.

He said, “In a bid to provide affordable health care to the masses, our administration has ensured the rehabilitation, revitalization, renovation and upgrading of 332 focal Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

“We have also upgraded and rehabilitated several comprehensive health centres and general hospitals across the state so as to give adequate healthcare delivery at the local communities.

“The Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, has also got rapt attention with the constructions of 30 units of Doctors’ quarters, 120-bed ward, as well as the renovation of major complexes, wards and laboratories.

“The current administration has also procured and distributed drugs worth N50 million across the state Primary Healthcare facilities as well as several new beds to all health facilities across the state.

“For social equality in accessing quality healthcare delivery, about 300,000 enrollees have been enlisted in the state Social Health Insurance Scheme, with unhindered access to 432 public and private hospitals across the state,” the governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Owo-Ede, Oba Nurein Ajibola, commended the governor for giving an unprecedented facelift to the state health sector.

Oba Ajibola also appreciated the governor for using his managerial experience to bring a positive turnaround in all sectors of the state economy, while appealing to him not to relent in his quest to make life more comfortable for the masses.