Ilegbodu kicks as FG grounds Arik Air over debt

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, suspended operations of Arik Air with immediate effect.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), gave the order without stating reasons for the decision.

In a swift reaction, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arik Air (in receivership), Roy Ilegbodu, said Keyamo’s directive would have serious repercussions “for our valued passengers, dedicated employees and the broader Nigerian economy”.

He also expressed shock because the ‘shutdown order’ came without warning or consultation.

“The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) is dismayed by the sudden order issued by the honourable minister of aviation to ground our aircraft.

“This decision, made without warning or consultation, has serious repercussions for our valued passengers, dedicated employees, and the broader Nigerian economy.

“Our priority has always been to connect people and facilitate commerce, especially on critical domestic routes.

“The grounding of our fleet disrupts these vital services, leaving passengers stranded and inflating already high travel costs.

“This decision hurts Nigerians who rely on our flights for business, family, and essential activities”.