Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ilegbodu kicks as FG grounds Arik Air over debt

Aviation
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, suspended operations of Arik Air with immediate effect.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), gave the order without stating reasons for the decision.

In a swift reaction, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arik Air (in receivership), Roy Ilegbodu, said Keyamo’s directive would have serious repercussions “for our valued passengers, dedicated employees and the broader Nigerian economy”.

He also expressed shock because the ‘shutdown order’ came without warning or consultation.

“The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) is dismayed by the sudden order issued by the honourable minister of aviation to ground our aircraft.

“This decision, made without warning or consultation, has serious repercussions for our valued passengers, dedicated employees, and the broader Nigerian economy.

“Our priority has always been to connect people and facilitate commerce, especially on critical domestic routes.

“The grounding of our fleet disrupts these vital services, leaving passengers stranded and inflating already high travel costs.

“This decision hurts Nigerians who rely on our flights for business, family, and essential activities”.

Continue Reading
Editor 21284 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Imo Assembly applauds Uzodinma as night landing facility…

Alleged N19.4b Fraud: EFCC arraigns Ex Aviation Minister,…

Chuba Okadigbo Airport: NIMET, FAAN evaluate worth of…

FG suspends Dana Air after its aircraft skidded off Lagos…

1 of 17