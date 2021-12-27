Ikpeazu Mourns as Abiriba Monarchs Inform Him of Anagha Ezikpe’s Demise

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed deep pains and sadness over the death of elder statesman and one of the Founding Fathers of the state, Ezeogo (Dr) Anagha Ezikpe, who died yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu who received in audience a delegation of traditional rulers from Abiriba kingdom led by the Enachioken of Abiriba, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu at his Aba Lodge, was informed of the death of the Chairman of Abia State Advisory Council by his first son, Mr George Ezikpe who also thanked the Governor for caring for his father whom he described as “the best among fathers”.

Responding, Governor Ikpeazu who was joined by the Commisisoner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Chairman of Ohafia Local Government, Dr Okoroafor Ukiwe, and businessman, Elder Raymond Aliga, described the late elder statesman as his mentor who taught him many virtues during their meetings.

“Ezeogo has no copies available, so where are we going to find another Ezeogo? Where are we going to find people that are so frank, so selfless, so transparent, so bold, so committed to the service of other people, the community, and the society?”, the Governor wondered.

Continuing, Ikpeazu said, “such people as Ezeogo are very rare to find and cannot be replaced. A big pillar of support for this state has collapsed”, he lamented!

However, the Governor seemed consoled by the fact that God blessed Ezeikpe with long life: “92 years is not 92 days; it is in our selfishness that we wish that he continues to stay, but in this world of today, to live to 92 is not an easy thing.

“I am personally consoled by the fact that at 92, we think that God, first, was gracious to allow us be part of that blessing called Ezeogo Anagha Ezikpe, particularly the Abiriba Community that produced him. He will remain a shining light, a mentor for the younger ones, including myself, so that we will continue to pray to God almighty to give us the kind of wisdom he gave to him, give us the kind of courage he gave to him to speak the truth at all times irrespective of what the matter was about, and also give us the opportunity and privilege to be part of history in our community and society just like he was.

“For him to be the first host of PDP in Abia State, for him to be a founding father and a signatory to the creation of Abia State, these are no mean feats but epoch making events that history will not forget easily. It is my prayer even as I commiserate with the Abiriba Community, the immediate family and Ndị Abịa, that we take solace in the fact that there is a better place, and our Ezeogo is eminently qualified for a prime place on the banquet table with the Lord”.

Concluding, Governor Ikpeazu said, “Ezeogo died in active service, he died in active service because I have interrogated the Secretary to the State Government who hosts the highest decision making body of elders in our State, I asked him why he didn’t take the venue of the meetings to Ezeogo’s house? He said Ezeogo wouldn’t have that. In fact, it was Ezeogo that summoned and presided over the meetings, but that he had a place in the office of the SSG where they usually met. So, Ezeogo deserves a State burial, Ezeogo deserves for us to roll out the ‘Ịkọrọ Ukwu’ if we have any in Abia, because he was our best”.

Born 2nd February, 1930, Ezeogo Anagha Ezikpe who was one of the founding members of the PDP in Abia State and also one of the founding fathers of Abia State died on Christmas Day after he slumped during a meeting of the Advisory Council and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he was later pronounced dead.

Other Monarchs who accompanied the Enachioken on the visit include the Effa of Agboji Abiriba, Eze Benjamin Uche, Ukpaghari Amaogudu, Eze Eme Uguru and Ali Oke Ihungwu, Eze Ukiwe Otisi

Other members of the delegation include the newly elected President General of Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Chief Charles Ochu Ejieke, Nnanna Anagha Ezikpe, Uba Anagha Ezikpe and former chairman of Aba North LGA, Chief James Agbagha Ochunkwo.