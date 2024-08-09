Champion Newspapers Limited
Ikeja Explosion Not Linked to NGML/NIPCO CNG Stations, NNPC Confirms

The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the reported explosion at a filling station in Ikeja, Lagos, has nothing to do with the recently commissioned NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML)/NIPCO Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations, which are currently functioning and running safely without any incident.

The NNPC Ltd also wishes to add that the NGML was not affected by the explosion; it is not involved in the activities of the affected station and all NGML facilities in Lagos, including pipelines, metering stations, above-ground installation and CNG facilities are in safe operating condition.

