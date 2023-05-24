Ikeja Electric upgrades SingleView web application for excellent customer experience

Nigeria’s foremost utility company, Ikeja Electric has taken customer experience to another level with the introduction of Singleview 2.0 web application. This latest version is an enhanced customer self-service package with consolidated account management features purposely designed and built for Ikeja Electric’s customers, including prepaid, postpaid, maximum demand, non-maximum demand and bilateral customers.

Head, Business Innovation and Transformation, Paul Ehiagbonare said it became imperative to upgrade the Singleview platform in line with the company’s customer-first, technology-now mantra as this upgrade enables adequate support of wider range of customers while empowering them with features, functionalities and possibilities for excellent customer experience.

“As a forward thinking, innovative and customer centric organization, the Singleview 2.0 enables customers to have all necessary information at the tips of their fingers including how they can resolve issues and make enquiries without necessarily visiting or calling Ikeja Electric’s offices” He said.

Paul explained further that Singleview 2.0 platform serves as a major digital touch point which enables both prepaid, postpaid and bilateral customers to set up a new electricity connection, order for meters, manage their accounts and services online. Noting that the platform also allows customers to view and download their utility bills, purchase electricity units/token, view energy usage and balance, view vending history, electricity availability in customer’s area, manage multiple meters, manage access delegation, view loyalty reward status as well as tariff classes and rates. The platform also becomes the access point to Ikeja Electric’s loyalty program expected to kick off soon.

Ikeja Electric’s Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie encouraged both existing and intending customers of Nigeria’s foremost utility company to sign-up on the user friendly application stating that in addition to the functions earlier enumerated, Singleview 2.0 provides a 360 degree view of payment history and information irrespective of point of payment while enabling customers to lodge service enquiries, requests or complaints for prompt response by the Business Unit/ Undertaking Office in charge of such locations.

The Company’s spokesman noted that the upgrade to Singleview 2.0 further reinforces Ikeja Electric’s commitment and relentless efforts as Nigeria’s best performing Disco, to continuously improve on its technological innovations that will assure delivery of quality services and provide access to seamless interactions with our esteemed customers.

An account can be set up in just two minutes with an email, phone number and a valid means of government approved identity such as NIN, Driver’s license, international passport, Permanent Voters Card etc. Customers are encouraged to make best use of this service by logging unto https://singleview.ikejaelectric.com. For more information about Ikeja Electric, kindly visit our website www.ikejaelectric.com< http://www.ikejaelectric.com

