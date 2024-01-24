Ikeja Electric reiterates commitment to improved service delivery

In order to ensure the sustainability of its business operations in 2024 and beyond, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), the leading electricity distribution company in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to optimising a collaborative approach to stakeholder management. This renewed commitment was made during the first virtual stakeholder/customers engagement session for the year 2024. The company also used the event to express profound appreciation to customers who have been steadfast in their support and constructive criticisms while complaints and challenges were addressed and resolved.

In his remarks, the Company’s spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Okotie (MNIPR), thanked customers for their support in 2023 and assured of visible improvements in service delivery in the New Year. He reiterated IE’s commitment to safety in the network and advised customers not to get involved in illegalities especially on activities under power lines, or engaging non-certified technicians whose ineptitude can lead to service disruptions, fire outbreaks and eventual loss of lives and property.

He noted that despite the challenging economic situation that is affecting optimal performance of businesses across the country, Ikeja Electric will not rest on its oars in providing quality service and remarkable experience to its esteemed customers while appealing for the unflinching support of all stakeholders towards achieving the corporate goals and objectives of the company in 2024.

The IE spokesman advised customers not to partake in any form of bribery, nor condone extortion or paying money to staff to influence or fast track service requests, but should formally lodge their complaints through the appropriate channels and obtain a Service Request Number (SRN) to enable tracking of such complaints until its finally resolved. He revealed that some customers are still engaging in energy theft through meter by-pass, illegal connections and reconnections, saying that anyone caught involved in such criminal act will be prosecuted.

Speaking on the company’s metering project and the steps involved in obtaining new meters, customers who are yet to apply for meter should do so via www.smartkyc.ikejaelectric.com and provide the necessary requirements such as NIN, valid phone number, email address and other information as may be requested. He also advised STS Meter customers that are having challenges to ensure that their meters are duly upgraded to the new standard as those who are yet to do so will not be able to load the token purchased.

In order to ensure stability of electricity supply through the 33kv/11kv feeders, the company has been regularly relieving overloaded distribution transformers and fencing the unprotected ones in 2023. This proactive and preventive maintenance of our infrastructure will continue with more aggression as it has allowed us to reduce our turn-around times. We encourage you to contact our toll-free number 081-8000-0741 for prompt Security response as we believe that working together is the most effective way to address the issue of vandalism in the communities, Okotie said.

He encouraged all customers to take advantage of IE’s whistleblowing platform to ensure a transparent and accountable system, by reporting all cases of extortion, hostility, and unprofessional conduct through the toll-free lines 08000TIPOFFS, 08008476337, or send an email to expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com. He assured that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and anonymity.

The IE spokesman appealed to customers to make use of the appropriate channels to report activities that border on staff excesses rather than resorting to battery and assault. Customers can also call IE’s customer care hotlines 01-7000-250, 01-227-2940; or send email to customercare@ikejaelectric.com to lodge complaints for prompt resolution.