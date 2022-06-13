Ikeja Electric reiterate need for metered Customers to vend

UGO AMADI

Worried about the non-vending of some customers supplied with meters within its network ,Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja DisCo) has re-emphasized the importance and need for the customers to vend their machine or face the risk of being sanctioned

The distribution company noted that despite popular demand for the facility, about 33,000 customers supplied prepaid meters are yet to vend their machine for the first time after installment over a year now.

This represents 30 per cent of customers out of 117,703 supplied meters under the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme.

Decrying the practice during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos, the spokesman of Ikeja DisCo, Mr Felix Ofulue, said that out of the metered customers, about 30 per cent of those who benefited from the exercise, which ended in December 2021, had not recharged their prepaid meters till date.

According to him, it was discovered that some customers just wanted meters as a camouflage to bypass and steal energy, hence their refusal to vend

“We are already after them. Some of them just installed and travelled or left those meters in vacant apartments. Some have even bypassed their meters. Some of them are disputing their migrated debt,” he said.

He added that the ugly trend has informed the company’s change in metering strategy, saying it has embarked on the installation of more intelligent and smart meters to quickly identify customers who are trying to cheat the system.

The spokesperson explained that the distribution company had about 838,000 unmetered customers (meter gap) at the beginning of 2022., but has been making efforts to close the gap.

“In the wisdom of the Federal Government, it understands that metering is not the problem that Discos alone can solve. So the government decided to pump four million meters into the Discos across the country through the office of the vice president called the National Mass Metering Programme. It came in phases 0,1,2 and the rest. Under phase 0 which was completed last year, Ikeja Electricity received about 106,000 meters.

“We finished the installation of the meters. We installed more of single phase. This closed our meter density to 60 per cent, meaning that 60 per cent of our customers under the NMMP have been metered,” he said.

Ofulue said the DisCo has so far installed about 45,000 meters of customers in the last four months, especially with the implementation of the 24-hour metering initiative.

He maintained that the objective of the DisCo was to reduce the metering gap under its network to shore up revenue collection efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

He informed that customers involved in bypassing meters would be charged to court and prosecuted.

According to him, DisCo is also working on retrieving the prepaid meters from some customers who deliberately refused to recharge.

He also disclosed efforts being made by the company to maintain and expand its facilities in order to improve the power supply to its numerous customers.