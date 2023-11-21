Ikeja Electric announces commencement of TID Rollover (STS Meter Upgrade) for enhanced customer experience.

Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s leading energy distribution company is pleased to announce a significant milestone in her commitment to providing exceptional services to her valued customers.

You will recall that the foremost innovation driven and technology savvy Disco went live on November 17th, 2023, with seamless solutions to initiate the Token Identification (TID) rollover, a strategic move aimed at enhancing the functionality of our meters and ensuring a satisfactory experience for our customers in compliance with the global software upgrade which will affect Standard Transfer Specification (STS) prepaid meters all over the world.

In a statement signed by Kingsley Okotie, Head Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, customers who have linked their Meter to their NIN and are making their first vend/purchase effective from November 17th, 2023 onwards will receive two set of tokens (KCTs) in addition to their regular energy token upon making the purchase.

To take advantage of this exciting upgrade, customers are encouraged to follow these simple steps:

Punch in the first set of a 20-digit token and press “enter” to reset your meter. Enter the second set of a 20-digit token and press “enter” to complete the meter upgrade. Finally, load your energy token as usual.

“We understand the importance of ensuring the security and authenticity of our customers, therefore, we urge all customers who are yet to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to visit www.smartkyc.ikejaelectric.com to enable vending from November 17th, 2023.

This is a one-time upgrade that will guarantee continued seamless energy transactions and does not affect existing units on the meter. Ikeja Electric remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service in line with our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to meet the evolving needs of our customers”, Kingsley Okotie added.

Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest distribution company powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. Ikeja Electric has over 1,200,000 customers, who the company is committed to serve with a new spirit, new drive and new energy. This resolve continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.