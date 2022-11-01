Champion Newspapers Limited
Ikeja Club 56th Anniversary Celebration, induction of new Members in Lagos

L-r...Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Economic Planning and Budget, Aare Adebayo Sodade ; Royal Father of the day the Emir of Kanuo (Sarkin Kano)  Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero ; President ikeja Club Chief Ayodeji Randle, during the 56th Anniversary Celebration & induction of new Members in Lagos on  28/10/2022  ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Special Guest of Honour  Oba (Prof)  Abdul Kabir Obalanlege;  Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa;  Erelu Abiola Dosumu, Royal Father of the day the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano)  Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Royal Olofin of Isheri  Awori, Ogun State, HRM. Oba Sulaiman Adekunle ‘ HRM Oba Babatunde Akanbi Nosiru Ogunronbi, Akinlowo1 of Shasha.

L-r…Member  Ikeja Club .Chief Olusegun Kowontan Jr. Royal Olofin of Isheri  Awori, Ogun State, HRM. Oba Sulaiman Adekunle and  President ikeja Club Chief Ayodeji Randle,

From 2nd Left. President ikeja Club Chief Ayodeji Randle, Chief (Dr) Jackie Adunni Kassim; DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Engr. Olaofe Oluwanishola and others.

Royal Father of the day the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano)  Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Chairman Island Club  Prince Rabin Olluwa and other members of the Club.

L-r… Special Guest of Honour  Oba (Prof)  Abdul Kabir Obalanlege; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Abdul-Akeem Ayodeji Amodu, Mr. Abdul-Akeem Ayodeji Amodu,

 

