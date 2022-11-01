Ikeja Club 56th Anniversary Celebration, induction of new Members in Lagos

L-r…Special Guest of Honour Oba (Prof) Abdul Kabir Obalanlege; Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa; Erelu Abiola Dosumu,‘ Royal Father of the day the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Royal Olofin of Isheri Awori, Ogun State, HRM. Oba Sulaiman Adekunle ‘ HRM Oba Babatunde Akanbi Nosiru Ogunronbi, Akinlowo1 of Shasha.

L-r…Member Ikeja Club .Chief Olusegun Kowontan Jr. Royal Olofin of Isheri Awori, Ogun State, HRM. Oba Sulaiman Adekunle and President ikeja Club Chief Ayodeji Randle,

From 2nd Left. President ikeja Club Chief Ayodeji Randle, Chief (Dr) Jackie Adunni Kassim; DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Engr. Olaofe Oluwanishola and others.

Royal Father of the day the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Chairman Island Club Prince Rabin Olluwa and other members of the Club.

L-r… Special Guest of Honour Oba (Prof) Abdul Kabir Obalanlege; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Abdul-Akeem Ayodeji Amodu, Mr. Abdul-Akeem Ayodeji Amodu,

