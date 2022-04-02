Ijesa Community lauds Oyetola’s foresight in upgrading College to University

The people of Ijesaland in Osun State have lauded Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola’s foresight in bringing their age-long aspiration of upgrading the 44 year-old state College of Education in Ilesa, to full-fledged university to fruition.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilesa, they said that the upgrading would boost the socioeconomic of Ijesaland.

NAN recalls that the college was established in 1977 during the then military administration of Retired Gen. David Jemibewon in Oyo State.

It reports that Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, had on Thursday announced the upgrade of the State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university.

Oyetola made the announcement in Ilesa at the inauguration and handing over of N1billion worth Geriatric Centre funded by Ijesaland community to the management of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife.

The Governor also said that the state government had engaged a corporate consultant, KPMG, to work out the sustainability plan of the upgrade.

Commenting, Alhaji Lateef Bakare, one of the Committee Members on Upgrading of College of Education, Ilesa, said the upgrading would boost the socioeconomic fortune of Ijesaland.

Bakare commended the efforts of Oyetola, who, according to him, deem it fit to give the town a befitting institution.

He said that Ijesa people have been agitating for the upgrade since 2012.

According to him, College of Education in Ilesa has been accommodating Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo and University of Ibadan, in running their programmes without any trouble.

He said that people of Ijesaland would provide the appropriate grant for the smooth running of the university in order to make it easier for the students to graduate as and when due.

Bakare said that Engineering Courses, Agriculture, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Digital facilities, among others, would be available in the campus, where the academics would be utilising their knowledge wisely for the progress and stability of the university.

Also, Mr Adefokun Adedoyin, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa chapter, told NAN that the upgrading was a welcome development for the people of Ijesaland.

“All Ijesa indigenes, both at home and abroad, feel good and happy about the development, for this is what we have been yearning for since these days, at least for having our own university.

“We also congratulated our Royal Father, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Aromolaran, for his epoch movement for the upgrading of the college to university,” Adedoyin said.

He decried the rumour that the upgrading was a political statement, because of the 2023 gubernatorial elections, assuring that Oyetola would always stand by his words.

Adedoyin said it was never a political statement.

“The present administration has been delivering dividends of democracy to people in the state, whereby people have seen a lot of renovation, rehabilitation, reconstruction, among other development across the state,” he said.

The NBA spokesperson said that the college had been functioning in the capacity of a university before, whereby some institutions have been making use of the college for different courses without any hitch at all.

He said that the development would boost the economy of the town and everyone would benefit immensely from the programme.

Another indigene of Ijesaland, Alhaji Ibrahim Farinloye, said: “The upgrading is a manifestation of the present regime in listening to the yearnings of the citizenry and restoration of the lost glories of educational inheritance of Ijesaland.

“From time immemorial, Ijesaland people have been known to taking education as number one priority in their lives and do not take it lightly with anyone obstructing free and fair acquisition of education.The agitation for upgrading of the College of Education has been on for decades, but every passing regime had been paying lip services to it.

“The benefits for upgrading the institution to university status are numerous.

“First, the immediate community will benefit in rapid infrastructure development; since the scrapping of teachers training colleges, the gaps created by the scrapping in elementary has remained and the consequences are dire in declining standard of education in the state, especially Ijesaland.

“There will be more quotas to admit more potential students to study and their graduation will help in bridging the gaps.”

Also, an alumnus of the college, Gbenga Odeyemi, a.ka. Abott (1983/84 set), said: “It is long overdue. The Governor has done the needful that will make everyone in Ijesaland to be proud.

“It is a pride to Ijesaland and the entire Osun people, as it will boost the economic prospect of the state in general.”

In the same vein, the President, Students Union of the college, Mr Olasunkade Abiola, told NAN that the students were happy with the upgrading of their school to full-fledged university.

Abiola, however, appealed to the state government to expedite the necessary steps that would ensure effective implementation of the upgrading.

“We are pleading with the state government not to limit the announcement to mouth speaking alone, but should bring it to pass.

“We, students of now and the future, promise that we will support the state government in ensuring full implementation of the upgrading in all ramifications,” he said.

Another stakeholder in Ijesaland, Akinyele Akintola, said the College of Education, Ilesa, “is one of the best in Nigeria and it’s currently serving the University of Ibadan in some duly accredited Degree Courses.

“The University of Ibadan had obtained permission and approval from the NUC to use the college and offer those courses. The college already has more than what is required by the NUC in terms of Infrastructures, Land Space, Sporting Facilities, Qualified Academic Staff, Medical Facilities, Library and Funding”, Akintola said.

