IHS Nigeria gets commendation for empowering youths

COMFORT EKELEME

IHS Nigeria has received commendations for training and empowering over 25 young individuals in the Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), as part of its ‘IHS Project Empower’ initiative.

The one-month training, which was implemented by WeForGood International, a non-governmental organization concerned with sustainable solutions for youths across Africa, focused on Renewable Energy, and Catering and Hospitality Management.

In a goodwill message at the presentation of certificates and start-up tools to the trainees last week, Chairman, Yaba LCDA, Hon Kayode Omiyale commended the company and its partner, for empowering youths in the area with entrepreneurial and vocational training.

He advised other organizations in the country to emulate IHS Nigeria’s good initiative.

He noted that the empowerment would go a long way to impacting positively on the beneficiaries and their families.

He further called on unemployed graduates in the country to embrace entrepreneurial training, technical and vocational skills for future occupation that will enable self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Some of the graduands including Adebori Adeyemi, Olumide Idowu, Damilola Oduntan who spoke at the event, were full of commendation to IHS Nigeria and its partner, for the training and capacity building which they said was highly impactful.

They stated that the training marks a fresh and exciting beginning in the world of entrepreneurship and possibilities.

In his keynote address, Associate Director, Government Relations, IHS Nigeria Limited, Bond Abbe said the project is in alignment with one of their sustainability pillars, Education and Economic Growth, adding that the company offers skill acquisition trainings, funding, mentorship, and support to help young adults turn their ideas into successful businesses.

According to him, “Our efforts in empowering young entrepreneurs have yielded impressive results. We have provided training to over 2,929 young entrepreneurs and innovators, offered grants to 95 young entrepreneurs in 13 states of Nigeria, and, as a result, created 768 new jobs. This has had a positive impact on the lives of over 701,688 people across Nigeria.

“Today, we recognize the success of our efforts as we have empowered twenty-five outstanding individuals in Renewable Energy, and Catering and Hospitality Management as part of the 2023 Project Empower Lagos Cohort program,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, WeForGood International, Mrs. Temitayo Ade-Peters, the implementation partner, said the initiative aims to develop self-sufficiency and generate a positive ripple effect on the larger economy by providing trainees with the skills they need to create and manage their own businesses, stating that it was also targeted at reducing reliance on traditional employment avenues and empowering individuals to take charge of their economic destiny.

She explained that beyond the intensive training and empowerment, they will follow up the beneficiaries with continuous coaching, monitoring and evaluation and access to Foundations.