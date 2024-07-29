Igwe Ezechukwu mourns Iwuanyanwu, says he was a committed core Igboist, optimistic Nationalist

His Royal Highness ,Igwe G.O Ezechukwu, OKWULUORA 1 of Umuchu , in Anambra State has joined other prominent Nigerians to mourn the demise of Chief Engr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, MFR OFR ,Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, Nwannedinamba Umuchu and President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

According to him “It is with saddnes, but gratitude to God Almighty that I write this Condolence on the sad departure of my brother, our frontline Igbo Leader and patriotic Nigeria, Chief Engr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, MFR OFR on 25th July 2024. Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, Nwannedinamba Umuchu and President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

Late Ahaejiagamba was many things to me, my family and my town Umuchu.

Late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was my classmate at Bethel College Onitsha, we eventually proceed to University of Nigeria Nsukka where he graduated as Civil Engineer and myself as a Political Scientist.

We were prominent members of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during the second republic and later National Republican Convention (NRC)

My relationship with Late Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu spaning more than 50years culminated on being among the first set of chieftaincy Conferments I made on 31st December 2003, when I ascended the throne of Umuchu Town as the traditional ruler. I did because of his wealth of experience and knowledgeable background.

He was my brother, confidant, ally, adviser and supporter.

He was a dutiful family man, committed Anglican, reputable Engineer, football owner and publisher.

He was a committed core Igboist, optimistic Nationalist and frontline politician who offered to served Nigeria as President several times.

His last duty and service was in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide who he took over to complete Imo state tenure of Presidency, after the death of Amb. Prof.George Obiozor who died in 2022.

He worked tirelessly to position and redress so many injustices Igbo are facing in Nigeria and in the world with a managed health frame until his last day here on earth.

On behalf my immediate family and Umuchu Town I wish him peaceful repose till ressurection morning, Amen