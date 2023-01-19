IGR: Soludo reduces fees  for commercial  vehicles in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Anambra State governor , Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has suspended tax payments for heavy duty loading and offloading in the transport sector.

The State Government, transport operators, and other key stakeholders met at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka to brainstorm and agree on the new modalities.

In a statement by the Press Secretary, on Thursday,

Governor Soludo also approved weekly payments for tricycle (keke), shuttle buses and other transport operators.

According to Aburime, while keke operators will now pay N2,500 per week or N10,000 per month, shuttle bus drivers will pay N3000 per week or N12,000 per month and Mini Truck drivers to pay N3,750 per week or N15,000 per month.

Commercial motorcycle operators (Okada) are to start paying N1000 per week or N4000 per month, while taxi drivers will now pay N3,000 per week or N12,000 per month.

The Governor stated that the meeting was convened to inform them that he had heard their complaints about the method of tax collection.

Governor Soludo also stressed that he understood their concerns raised regarding rate reduction, mode of payment (daily or weekly), and the issue of multiple taxes.

He assured them that his qgovernment is determined to institute a progressive tax system because APGA is a party for the common man.

“This Government will protect and promote the common man’s interests.” To make the system more equitable, we are working on comprehensive tax reform.

“Tax collection from hawkers, wheelbarrow pushers, and vulcanizers is prohibited in Anambra State.

“As a progressive government, we are determined to ensure that the poor are not burdened by taxes and that the wealthy pay their fair share. The truth is that you are paying more than your fair share,” Governor Soludo emphasized.

“I understand what you’re going through; I feel and touch it, and that’s why we’re going all out to declar1e a total emergency on state roads to alleviate your suffering.”

“It is true that the government requires funds!” There is no such thing as a society that has developed without people paying taxes. Last year, Anambra’s total tax contribution as revenue was barely N20 billion, which is insufficient for the massive road construction we have begun, let alone other sectors.

“Nobody likes paying taxes, but we’ve started a tax revolution. Our main challenge is being harassed by touts and being taxed multiple times. “The vast majority of what you pay goes into private pockets and never reaches the government,” Governor Soludo explained.

“We called this meeting because some of the things we designed to work aren’t working as we intended.

“When we organized open bidding for concessions, we agreed that old prices would remain the same, but operators are complaining about price increases that are not part of the agreement, so it’s a major concern,” Governor Soludo said.

“We want unions, but only unions led by operators.” This will be possible once your enumeration is complete. The government will come and supervise your election, after which you will be able to choose your chairman for a specific term. We want to do away with professional lifetime unions! Unions must be run by operators, according to Governor Soludo.

The Governor assured that technology will be deployed to collect daily taxes in accordance with their demands, but that it will take some time to be implemented. He maintained that it is the only way to avoid returning to the old ways of touts and unions.

“We’re putting together an implementation enforcement team and a help desk. Send a picture and video evidence if you have any information. We will make it go viral in order to apprehend the perpetrators.

“There will be phone numbers of enforcement agencies provided so that people can communicate and file complaints on whatever challenges they are facing,” he said.

Governor Soludo urged transport operators to include waste bins in their vehicles so that passengers could dispose of dirt in the bins, thereby assisting the government in keeping Anambra clean.

Earlier, Chairman of the Anambra Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Richard Madiebo revealed that the state government met with members of the Anambra Transport Union on 10th January, 2023 where their many complaints and ideas were shared.

He stated that the present government is a listening government and that stakeholders would always interact for the benefit of the state.

Mr. Madiebo revealed that some transport operators complained about rate reductions, while others said they wanted to pay on a daily basis, and still others complained about touts.

He stated that the meeting’s purpose is to listen to more people so that adequate feedback can be obtained.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, Special Adviser on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd.) Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Foster Ihejiofor, among others.