IGP vows to rescue all Nigerians in captivity

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, assured citizens that every Nigerian held in captivity across the country would be safely rescued.

Egbetokun made this statement at the Force Headquarters while reflecting on and appraising the effectiveness of the recent operations that successfully rescued 20 medical students and seven others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday.

The medical students were abducted on 15 August, prompting widespread demands from Nigerians and various organisations for their safe recovery.

On Friday night, the students along with seven others, were rescued. During the operation, one kidnap kingpin was killed, and two kidnappers were arrested.

The rescued students were handed over to their Vice Chancellors on Sunday.

Adejobi stated that the IG promised to leave no stone unturned in fulfilling his pledge to rescue all citizens held hostage across the country.

He also mentioned that Egbetokun is committed to ensuring that police officers under his command remain professional and people-friendly.

Adejobi added, “The Inspector General of Police reaffirms the Police Force’s dedication, under his leadership, to establishing a force that is professionally competent, rule-of-law compliant, service-driven, and people-friendly. The IGP assures the public of the safe rescue of all Nigerians in captivity across the country. This is our pledge, and we will ensure its fulfilment.”

Adejobi further noted that the IG expressed his appreciation to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as well as other security agencies and local communities, for their support in rescuing the medical students.

He said, “The Inspector General of Police also emphatically appreciates the personal role and steadfastness of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for his unwavering support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the rescue of our beloved children and citizens of Nigeria.

“The IGP acknowledges the NSA’s dedication to assisting security forces in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, as well as upholding law and order throughout the nation.

“In the same vein, the Inspector General of Police extends sincere gratitude to the officers affiliated with the office of the National Security Adviser, the military, other security personnel, and the local community members who actively participated in the rescue operation, along with numerous similar efforts throughout the nation. Their contributions are praiseworthy and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Nigeria and its citizens.”

Adejobi added that, in pursuit of an inclusive policing strategy, Egbetokun urged citizens to engage actively in national security and development initiatives.

“This call aims to foster a shift towards modern policing and to promote socioeconomic and political advancement in Nigeria. The IGP further advocates for citizen volunteerism and a proactive approach to social and security restructuring in the country.

“Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the Police, other security agencies, and government entities at all levels, to realise the vision of a new Nigeria characterised by enhanced national security and good governance for all,” he added.