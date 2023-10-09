IGP urged to investigate police misuse of firearms during  New Yam festival in Lagos. 

Guests and journalists who attended a new yam festival celebration in Lagos state said to have been organized by an Igbo traditional ruler identified as Ezendigbo in Ejigbo kingdom, Eze Nicholas Njoku, have called on the acting Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun to investigate mobile policemen allegedly attached to Eze Njoku for shooting indiscriminately during the new yam festival organized by the traditional ruler in Lagos state.

Some of the guests and journalists said they escaped death by the whiskers during the festival as the Mobile policemen allegedly attached to Eze Njoku shot recklessly into the air as a sign of expressing their loyalty to Eze Njoku.

The guests stated that some of the pellets from the indiscriminate shooting by the policemen narrowly missed them and despite all their pleas to the policemen to stop their charade and recklessness, the policemen who seemed drunkard with impunity did not take heed to stop their reckless shooting.

The guests further alleged that Eze Njoku allegedly did nothing to stop the policemen when he was approached to call the policemen to order.

One of the guests who spoke on the condition of anonymity said ” There were many people at the New yam festival organised by Eze Njoku, You need to see what we went through during the festival. We were almost killed. The policemen were shooting at will. One of the shells from their bullets hit me on my legs. You will just sit down and you will hear shooting so loud in your ears as if there was an exchange of gunfire. The policemen were shooting recklessly. One of the guests went to tell the policemen to stop the shooting but they did not budge. Journalists also approached the policemen and pleaded with them to stop but the police men continued the shooting . They said who are journalists to tell them to stop shooting. One of the policemen said if the journalists like it, they can go and write about it , but they do not care. That if journalists cannot stand the shootings, they should leave the event. The policemen were angry that we tried to make them stop their reckless shootings “.

Another guest said “some journalists went to speak with Eze Njoku to call the police men to order and we learnt that he was not happy with them .He added that the policemen are there to protect him and scare anyone who wants to cause trouble. So people should to stop complaining. If the police authority does not call this Eze Njoku and the police men attached to him to order, for endangering the lives of people like that then their impunity will continue . What if someone was shot dead that day. Was he looking for blood to flow because I cannot understand that kind of senseless shooting. The acting Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun should investigate the reckless shooting by policemen at the New yam festival in Lagos . He should fish out those police men and discipline them according for the misuse of their firearms”.