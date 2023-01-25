IGP praises policewoman, Justina Omogbai, based in Lagos

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has applauded a female police officer, Inspector Justina Omogbai, for being professional in discharging her traffic duties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP commended Omogbai attached to the Traffic Unit of Sabo Divisional Headquarters in Lagos State, for her commitment, and for positively representing the Force in the community.

“Omogbai positively represents the Force among the community, particularly with respect to school children crossing the road at her duty post, by taking personal steps to ensure they are properly dressed and safe while heading to and from school,” the IGP said.

“The NPF noted that her gesture aligns with the community policing tenets and the concept of ‘Catching Them Young’, as the formative age is very vital to training children to be law-abiding and compliant with regulation.

“Her singular action brings to their memories the standard practice of Nigeria Police Traffic Officers.”

The police boss charged officers to emulate Omogbai’s good conduct and be worthy ambassadors.

“I charge all officers and men to emulate her good conduct and be shining examples in their respective jurisdictions and also be law-abiding.

“Sow the seed of appropriate civil conduct in the minds and hearts of members of their communities, particularly the young ones.

“You can serve as evangelists of values and good potentials of the NPF contrary to the present erroneous perception,” Baba said.

