IGP pledges support for NAFDAC as DG visits Force Hqtrs.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, welcomed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as part of the ongoing collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and NAFDAC in the shared commitment to ensuring public safety and health.

Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Adeyeye, expressed her gratitude for the IGP’s proactive stance in policing the country. While noting that collaboration with the Police and other security agencies is essential for the effective regulation of food and drug standards and for protecting public health in Nigeria, the DG sought the support of the NPF for the operations and other vital sensitive activities of NAFDAC.

In response, the IGP expressed his support for NAFDAC’s mission to regulate and control the quality of food, drugs, and other consumables in Nigeria. He pledged the full backing of the NPF to assist NAFDAC in all its operations, assuring that all command Commissioners of Police across the country have been directed to provide robust support to NAFDAC.

In a decisive move to bolster this collaboration, the IGP has instructed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations to work closely with the DG of NAFDAC to ensure that necessary assistance and support are provided to NAFDAC in all areas of its operations.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the NPF will be unrelenting in the fight against fake drugs and food, and as such will play its role effectively in facilitating NAFDAC’s activities and ensuring compliance with regulations.