IGP orders posting, redeployment of DIGs, AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIGs; Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, AIGs, and Commissioners of Police, CPs, to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to him, DIG Danmallam Mohammed had been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police had been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names.

To DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode.

AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands as indicated against their names:

AIG Police Mobile Force – CP Matthew Akinyosola; AIG Zone 6 Calabar -CP Jonathan Towuru; AIG Zone 2 Lagos – CP Sylvester A. Alabi; AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – CP Akande Sikiru Kayode and AIG Zone 17 Akure – CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya

In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police boss, according to the spokesman, had equally ordered the provisional posting of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission:

CP Adamawa State – CP Adebola A. Hamzat; CP Ogun State – CP Emeka Frank Mba; CP Taraba State – CP Suleiman A. Yusuf; CP Lagos State – CP Idowu Owohunwa; CP Ebonyi State – CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye.

The spokesman said the IGP had therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration were effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

He was said to have also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

The posting is said to be with immediate effect.