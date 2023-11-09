IGP orders posting of 40 Police Officers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 40 Senior Police Officers comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations in the country as part of mandate to have a professionally competent, service driven, rule of law compliant, and people friendly Police Force, and to reflect the new status of senior officers who were just recently elevated to their next ranks.

This development was contained in a press release issued to newsmen by the Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja.

The AIGs posted and redeployed are hereunder listed;

Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Ogon Edung

iii. Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Banji Lawal, mni

Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew N. Onyeka DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa

vii. Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu

viii. Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor

ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Ndu Innocent Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka

xii. Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, mni

xiii. Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams

xiv. Investment FHQ Abuja – AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya, mni

Similarly, the 26 newly posted/redeployed Commissioners of Police include;

Benue State- CP George Chijioke Chuku Jigawa State – CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani

iii. Niger State CP Dan Mamman E. Shawulu, fsi

Gombe State – CP Usman Hayatu Imo State – CP Danjuma Aboki Rivers State – CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan

vii. Taraba State CP Joseph Eribo

viii. Osun State CP Isyaku Mohammed

Safer Highways FHQ – CP Mohammed Barde PPP DLS FHQ – CP Polycarp Nwonyi Emeka Anti-Human Trafficking – CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar

xii. Border Patrol FHQ – CP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji

xiii. Maritime Lagos – CP Emmanuel Agene

xiv. Admin Airwing – CP Jude M. Azuka

Commandant Police College Kaduna – CP Dan Sabo Idi

xvi. Force Provost Marshal – CP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide

xvii. INEC CP Adamu Ngojin Isa

xviii. Procurement DLS FHQ – CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha

xix. PSO to IGP CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola

PAP Western Port Lagos – CP Olanrewaju Olawale Shola

xxi. Int’l Investigation INTERPOL – CP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf

xxii. SEB FCID Abuja – CP Emmanuel Aina

xxiii. Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja – CP Miller Gajere Dantawaiye

xxiv. Director NPF-NCCC – CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche

xxv. DOPS FHQ Abuja – CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo

xxvi. Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba A. Olabode

The Inspector General of Police has charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth as well as socio-political development of the country.

He also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.

The posting is with immediate effect.

