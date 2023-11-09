IGP orders posting of 40 Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 40 Senior Police Officers comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations in the country as part of mandate to have a professionally competent, service driven, rule of law compliant, and people friendly Police Force, and to reflect the new status of senior officers who were just recently elevated to their next ranks.
This development was contained in a press release issued to newsmen by the Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja.
The AIGs posted and redeployed are hereunder listed;
Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji
Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Ogon Edung
iii. Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Banji Lawal, mni
Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew N. Onyeka
DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni
FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa
vii. Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu
viii. Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor
ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot
CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Ndu Innocent
Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka
xii. Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, mni
xiii. Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams
xiv. Investment FHQ Abuja – AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya, mni
Similarly, the 26 newly posted/redeployed Commissioners of Police include;
Benue State- CP George Chijioke Chuku
Jigawa State – CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani
iii. Niger State CP Dan Mamman E. Shawulu, fsi
Gombe State – CP Usman Hayatu
Imo State – CP Danjuma Aboki
Rivers State – CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan
vii. Taraba State CP Joseph Eribo
viii. Osun State CP Isyaku Mohammed
Safer Highways FHQ – CP Mohammed Barde
PPP DLS FHQ – CP Polycarp Nwonyi Emeka
Anti-Human Trafficking – CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar
xii. Border Patrol FHQ – CP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji
xiii. Maritime Lagos – CP Emmanuel Agene
xiv. Admin Airwing – CP Jude M. Azuka
Commandant Police College Kaduna – CP Dan Sabo Idi
xvi. Force Provost Marshal – CP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide
xvii. INEC CP Adamu Ngojin Isa
xviii. Procurement DLS FHQ – CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha
xix. PSO to IGP CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola
PAP Western Port Lagos – CP Olanrewaju Olawale Shola
xxi. Int’l Investigation INTERPOL – CP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf
xxii. SEB FCID Abuja – CP Emmanuel Aina
xxiii. Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja – CP Miller Gajere Dantawaiye
xxiv. Director NPF-NCCC – CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche
xxv. DOPS FHQ Abuja – CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo
xxvi. Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba A. Olabode
The Inspector General of Police has charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth as well as socio-political development of the country.
He also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.
The posting is with immediate effect.
