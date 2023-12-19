IGP meets Strategic Police Managers, outlines achievements

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Monday 18th December, 2023 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, presided over the last Conference with Strategic Police Managers for the year 2023.

The Conference according to the Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement focused on discussing the salient achievements of the Nigeria Police Force within a period of ten weeks prior, reinforcing deployments for the upcoming yuletide season, and formalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Government’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) regarding the operationalization of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

During the gathering, the IGP underscored the critical importance of seamless collaboration and efficient coordination among the Police and other law enforcement and security agencies, particularly as the festive season approaches.

He applauded the Police Force for its substantial strides in crime prevention and control.

Highlighted accomplishments include a noticeable reduction in various crime categories, attributed to proactive policing strategies and community engagement initiatives. In anticipation of the yuletide season, the IGP announced heightened deployments across strategic locations to deter criminal activities and ensure the safety of citizens.

The IGP noted that the efforts of Police operatives have led to significant achievements in ten weeks including the rescue of 134 kidnap victims, the arrest of 375 suspected kidnappers, 578 armed robbery suspects, 431 suspects for rape and other sexual-related offences, 724 murder/homicide suspects, 2,343 suspects for other criminal offences, as well as the recovery of 419 firearms and 4,235 ammunition of various calibre.

Notable amongst the cases busted within the period under review include the arrest of the daredevil robbers responsible for the deadly Otukpo bank robbery of 20th October 2023, during which the Divisional Police Officer, Otukpo Division and many other innocent Nigerians lost their lives and huge sums of money were carted away from three commercial banks; the rescue of 8 students of the Federal University Lafia who were kidnapped on 7th December 2023 in Nasarawa State; and the interception of a consignment of illicit arms intended for distribution to IPOB/ESN Camps, the arrest of the gunrunner and recovery of 22 semi-automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges.

In the same vein, the IGP earlier joined representatives from the United States Government’s INL at the IGP’s Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU focuses on the operationalization of the Special Intervention Squad, a joint initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Nigerian Police Force in addressing emerging security challenges. Expressing gratitude for the collaboration with the US Government, the IGP emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing transnational crime and ensuring the overall safety and security of the nation.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery urging all Strategic Police Managers to commit themselves to the new policing vision anchored on a culture of discipline and professional competence, guided by the rule of law, driven by service and passion for excellence, to the admiration of Nigerian citizens in support for the economic prosperity and socio-political development of our dear nation.

