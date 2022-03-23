IGP eulogizes late DIG Johnson

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, has eulogized the late Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG), Jonathan Johnson, for his service to the Nation and described him as ‘a policeman par excellence’.

The IGP represented by the Assistant Inspector General Zone 3 Yola, Daniel Sokari – Pedro, stated this during the burial of late DIP Johnson in Shovon, Mile Six Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

“I recalled that sometimes in November or December 2021, somebody called and congratulated me on my position as the AIG Zone 3, I casually replied the caller that the posting was since August and therefore, not recent. When I asked the caller’s name, the voice from the other side of the phone just replied, saying, Jonathan Johnson, DIG retired.

“Unfortunately, that turned out to be our first and last communication ever”, IGP said.

He disclosed that nobody consciously works on his character, yet, it is what determines one’s reputation.

“It is what people see and judge us by actions, as the saying goes, speak louder than voice. Character is like a smoke. It cannot be hidden or masked.

“His immediate family will feel his absence, his friends and associates would wish he was still around and to crown it all, the Nigerian Police will greatly miss him”, IGP added.

He quoted scriptures Eccl. 3:1-2, which says that “There is a season and time for everything under heaven, a time to be born and a time to die.

“DIG Johnson (rtd) will never return to us, it is the living that will later go and join him in heaven. Thus COVID-19 and its various variants can never touch our dear colleague again, it is of no significance if the crime level in Nigeria depreciates or escalates. It is of no significance if the crime rates in Nigeria depreciates or escalates.

“The Scriptures in Revelations 21:4, 5, and 7, God promises all that those who overcome, He will wipe away their tears, no more death, sorrow or pains and that all former things would pass away.

“Let us, therefore, rejoice that the amiable officer, the late DIG Johnson Jonathan, in company of his late wife is with the Lord, singing along with the Angels.

“Gladly while on this earthly sojourn, he was able to make a difference in lives of people, as a teacher, parent, a Policeman and a Nigerian. His warmth and kindness will leave a legacy for generations unborn”, the IGP stated.

In his Message entitled: “Better is the end with Christ than the beginning”, Rev. Mikailu Artimas Atiku, said all human beings have a beginning and the end.

“Your end can correct the beginning; death is the end of each person on earth”, he said.

He prayed that the end will correct everybody’s beginning.

“God will correct your life no matter your back ground you are coming from. If you want to end with Christ, you must take your personal decision. You should choose for yourself so as to end well.

“If you want to earn up well, you have to go to where people are mourning, for it changes your life and brings you closer to God”, he further said.

He urged believers to determine and accept Lord Jesus as their personal Saviour and live a righteous life.

“Accept and be willing to die in Christ, if you give your life to Christ, you have a better end, if you cannot give your life to Christ, you are in danger. It is the aspiration of every person to end well after life on earth. Die in Christ is a gain”, he added.

He quoted scriptures Eccl. 7:1-8, John 3:5-7, Rom. 3:9-13 to support his message and prayed that God should grant everybody Grace to end well while on earth.

