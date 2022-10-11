IGP embarks on Vehicular Patrol of Six Northern States, Commissions State- of-the-Arts Projects

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, today 9th October, 2022, concluded a 6-day duty tour of 6 Northern states to commission state-of-the-art projects completed by his administration including modern police stations with barracks attached to them, renovation of vital police infrastructure such as police training schools, buildings for tailoring department and the band section, etc.

Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that in the course of commissioning the projects and engaging community stakeholders as part of a confidence building exercise, the IGP and his team travelled by road and conducted patrols from Abuja to Kaduna; Kaduna to Kano; Kano to kazaure [Jigawa State]; Kazaure [Jigawa State] to Dandagoro [Katsina State]; Kano to Damaturu [Yobe State] [tranversing parts of Jigawa & Bauchi State]; Damaturu[ Yobe] to Benisheik [Borno state] ; Benisheik to Maiduguri in Borno State.

The IGP while assuring police officers of his administration’s commitment to entrenching sustainable drives for the protection of lives and property within the country, noted that a similar road trip to commission projects in the Southern part of the country will commence in earnest.

In the same vein, the Police boss equally reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to harness all means of improving internal security architecture of Nigeria through better condition of service, rejigged Standard Operating Procedure and robust human/community relations.

