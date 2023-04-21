IGP disburses N38.1m to families of deceased policemen in Borno

.As police hold security meeting for hitch-free Sallah

Ahmed Mari, Maiduguri

As part of Group Live Assurance and Family Scheme, the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba has disbursed a total of N38.1 million to the families of 43 policemen who died in active service in Borno state.

Presenting cheques to the Next -of -Kin of the deceased policemen at the Police headquarters Maiduguri on Thursday, Baba represented by the Borno Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar said the gesture is part of the IGP Group Live Assurance and Family Welfare to the families of deceased policemen.

“A total of N38.094,709.76 to 43 widows, families or next- of -kin of deceased policemen who died in active service in Borno state. The beneficiaries getting packages ranging from N250, 000 to N5 million “, he added.

Also, the Borno state Police Command has organised annual security meeting with security chiefs in the state to discuss and review the security architecture of the state with a view to ensuring a hitch -free Sallah celebration in the state.

While speaking at a Sallah security meeting with security chiefs at the police headquarters Maiduguri on Thursday, the Borno CP Abdu Umar said “today 20th April, 2023, we are here for the Sallah annual security meeting to discuss and review the security architecture of the state to ensure hitch -free Sallah festivity”.

“The Sallah security meeting is done annually to deliberate on the issues relating to security before, during and after the Sallah celebration to ensure hitch-free festivity”,

the CP added.

Umar said this year, the Shehu of Borno , Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi is expected to host Dubar as part of activities to mark this year’s Sallah celebration, and the security operatives are ready to give maximum security cover.

He therefore solicited the co-operation and collaboration of all security agencies in the state for hitch-free exercise.